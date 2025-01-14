|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Super Tannery Limited Super Tannery Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 SUPER TANNERY LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss and take on record Inter-alia the General Working of the Company its Subsidiaries and Renewal of Borrowing Limits from the Bank. Super Tannery Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting Super Tannery Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Fianacial results for the year ended on 31-03-2024 and declaration of dividend if any SUPER TANNERY LIMITED Super Tannery Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Super Tannery Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31-12-2023 SUPER TANNERY LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
