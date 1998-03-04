To

The members of SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, and the net profit(including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described hereunder to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Compliance of RBI directions and circulars:

The recent RBI regulations increased the responsibility of auditors of NBFCs.

As Company is an NBFC, it is responsibility of Company to duly follow the directions and circulars. We focused on the requisite compliance and disclosure as per the requirements in the norms

Auditors response

Our audit procedure inter- alia includes the following: -

We have reviewed the conditions for prudential norms prescribed by the RBI including: -

a) Provision on standard assets.

b) Transfer of 20% profit to reserve maintain under section 45-IC of the RBI Act.

c) Holding of at least 50% of the financial assets and 50% of the financial income respectively.

d) Maintaining minimum Net Owned Fund of Rs. 200 Lakhs.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and the auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards Report Including Annexure to the Boards Report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are require to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. That Such information is pending for approval as on date of this report. Bank accounts of the Company has been freeze by government authorities.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for insuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern

and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain, a reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue our report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level, of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted, in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise due to fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of the internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether it material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit a id significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonable be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, relevant safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), as amended, issued by the Central Govern vent of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits and holding certificate of Registration No. 14.00199 dated 04/03/1998 from Reserve Bank of India has been issued to the Company.

a) The Board of Directors has passed resolution for the non-acceptance of any public deposits.

b) The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the relevant year.

c) The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and previously for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all tht information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In Our opinion, proper books of ace aunt as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 13, of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and-to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has pending litigations on its financial position with enforcement directorate, SEBI ii The Company did not have an long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to tr nsfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. The Management has represented that,to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either

from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

ANNEXURE- A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

(i) (a) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full disclosures of fixed assets.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, physical verification of fixed assets has been conducted once in a year by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the course of verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the company does not hold any immovable property during the year dealt with by this report;

(ii) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company did not hold inventory at any time during the period under audit and therefore the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the Company;

(iii) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and;

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, unsecured loan has been granted to individual & Company for carrying on its business objects. The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the unsecured loan is repayable on demand and no schedule of repayment has been stipulated and thus there arises no question of regularity in repayment;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of unsecured loan so granted as per stipulation.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable in respect of loans, advances, guarantees and securities so given;

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted public deposits and the provision of section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company;

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not liable to maintain cost records as prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income-tax and any other applicable statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no outstanding statutory dues on the part of the Company which is not deposited on account of dispute.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings from any financial institution, bank, government or dues to debenture holders;

(ix) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer. The Company has not taken any term loans from any bank or financial institution;

(x) According to information and explanations given to us, there is no noticed or unreported fraud on or by the Company during the year under audit;

(xi) As per information, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence provisions of sub-clause (xii) of the Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable;

(xii) According to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year;

(xiv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him;

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is a Non- Banking Financial Company and registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE- B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub- section (3) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: -

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipt and expenditures of the Company are being only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and could not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may became inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and accordance to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.