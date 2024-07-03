SectorFinance
Open₹1.61
Prev. Close₹1.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹1.8
Day's Low₹1.61
52 Week's High₹2.27
52 Week's Low₹1.12
Book Value₹1.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.4
P/E17.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.78
0.44
0.25
Net Worth
3.84
3.78
3.44
3.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
-0.12
-1.98
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.02
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.02
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Rajneesh Kumar
Addtnl Independent Director
Ravi Kant Sharma
Additional Director
Vineeta Loomba
Additional Director
Seema Sharma
Additional Director
Gaurav Vashist
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pragati Agrawal
Reports by Superior Finlease Ltd
Summary
Superior Finlease Limited was originally incorporated on October 6th, 1994, as Superior Finlease Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, in the same year on October 2 , it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Superior Finlease Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 2, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana,. In 2014, on 30th December, the Company got listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and later on April 13th, 2016 got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The Company is is an NBFC and is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporate. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company. The NBFCs have attracted substantial investments both from retail and wholesale side.
Read More
The Superior Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superior Finlease Ltd is ₹5.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Superior Finlease Ltd is 17.89 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superior Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superior Finlease Ltd is ₹1.12 and ₹2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Superior Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.79%, 3 Years at -44.37%, 1 Year at -26.15%, 6 Month at -4.17%, 3 Month at 23.85% and 1 Month at -10.56%.
