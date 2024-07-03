iifl-logo-icon 1
Superior Finlease Ltd Share Price

1.8
(11.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open1.61
  Day's High1.8
  52 Wk High2.27
  Prev. Close1.61
  Day's Low1.61
  52 Wk Low 1.12
  Turnover (lac)0.43
  P/E17.89
  Face Value1
  Book Value1.33
  EPS0.09
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.4
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Superior Finlease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.61

Prev. Close

1.61

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

1.8

Day's Low

1.61

52 Week's High

2.27

52 Week's Low

1.12

Book Value

1.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.4

P/E

17.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Superior Finlease Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Superior Finlease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Superior Finlease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.06%

Non-Promoter- 96.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Superior Finlease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.78

0.44

0.25

Net Worth

3.84

3.78

3.44

3.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.16

-0.12

-1.98

-0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.02

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.02

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Superior Finlease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Superior Finlease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Rajneesh Kumar

Addtnl Independent Director

Ravi Kant Sharma

Additional Director

Vineeta Loomba

Additional Director

Seema Sharma

Additional Director

Gaurav Vashist

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pragati Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Superior Finlease Ltd

Summary

Superior Finlease Limited was originally incorporated on October 6th, 1994, as Superior Finlease Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, in the same year on October 2 , it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Superior Finlease Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 2, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana,. In 2014, on 30th December, the Company got listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and later on April 13th, 2016 got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The Company is is an NBFC and is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporate. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company. The NBFCs have attracted substantial investments both from retail and wholesale side.
Company FAQs

What is the Superior Finlease Ltd share price today?

The Superior Finlease Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Finlease Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superior Finlease Ltd is ₹5.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Superior Finlease Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Superior Finlease Ltd is 17.89 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Superior Finlease Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superior Finlease Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superior Finlease Ltd is ₹1.12 and ₹2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Superior Finlease Ltd?

Superior Finlease Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.79%, 3 Years at -44.37%, 1 Year at -26.15%, 6 Month at -4.17%, 3 Month at 23.85% and 1 Month at -10.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Superior Finlease Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Superior Finlease Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.94 %

