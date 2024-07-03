Superior Finlease Ltd Summary

Superior Finlease Limited was originally incorporated on October 6th, 1994, as Superior Finlease Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, in the same year on October 2 , it got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Superior Finlease Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 2, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana,. In 2014, on 30th December, the Company got listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) and later on April 13th, 2016 got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).The Company is is an NBFC and is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporate. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company. The NBFCs have attracted substantial investments both from retail and wholesale side.