Superior Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

1.6
(-4.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.84

0.78

0.44

0.25

Net Worth

3.84

3.78

3.44

3.25

Minority Interest

Debt

44.99

44.71

44.68

72.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

48.83

48.49

48.12

75.95

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.11

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.15

1.15

1.66

6.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.07

1.32

1.2

0.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.19

1.74

1.56

0.8

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.12

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.3

-0.36

-0.28

Cash

0.74

0.99

0.75

0.88

Total Assets

3.25

3.57

3.64

7.67

