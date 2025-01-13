Superior Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.84
0.78
0.44
0.25
Net Worth
3.84
3.78
3.44
3.25
Minority Interest
Debt
44.99
44.71
44.68
72.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.83
48.49
48.12
75.95
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.11
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.15
1.15
1.66
6.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.07
1.32
1.2
0.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.19
1.74
1.56
0.8
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.12
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.3
-0.36
-0.28
Cash
0.74
0.99
0.75
0.88
Total Assets
3.25
3.57
3.64
7.67
