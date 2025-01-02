Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 26 Dec 2024

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd day of January 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for the following: 1. To consider the Proposal of conversion of loan into equity pursuant to applicable provisions and rules of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Any other item with the permission of chair The Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (Company), upon recommendation of its Sub-Committees, at its meeting held on 02 January 2025 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record as attached in the given attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.01.2025)

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has been already closed from 1st October 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 26th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the following business: 1. Un- audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 which are enclosed herewith the limited review Report issued by R.C. Agarwal & Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Undertaking for Non-Applicability of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015. The above Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on the same day. The meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:40 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th day of September 2024 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for the following: 1- To consider the Appointment of M/s Ranjan Jha & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries having office at New Delhi as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company due to resignation of M/S NRAS & Associate due to personal reasons with effect from 29.08.2024. 2- To consider approve and decide date time & mode for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider & approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting 4. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for Annual General Meeting 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman This is for your information & records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt The Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (Company), upon recommendation of its Sub-Committees, at its meeting held on 06, September, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Agendas as set out in the attached submission. The meeting start at 02:00 PM and Consluded at 04:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has been already closed from 1st July 2024 and will remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 26th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the following business: 1. Un- audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 which are enclosed herewith the limited review Report issued by R.C. Agarwal & Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Undertaking for Non-Applicability of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015. The above Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on the same day. The meeting commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Take note of Resignation of Mr. Gaurav Vashist & Mrs. Vineeta Loomba from the post of Independent Director of the Company. 3. Any other item with the permission of Chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has already been closed from 1st April 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 30th March 2024. This is for your information & records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt & oblige Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 29th May, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the Audited Financial results of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March. 2024 . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Vashist (DIN: 07500126) as non-independent non-executive director of the Company. 2. Re-shuffle of members of Audit committees 3. Re-shuffle of Nomination & Remuneration Committee 4. Re-shuffle of Stakeholder Relationship Committee 5. Other items with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at 3:00 P.M. and the Board of Directors in its meeting considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. VAIBHAV VASHIST (DIN: 07500126) as a non-independent non-executive additional director of the Company 2. Re-shuffle of members of committees of the Board. This is for your Information & record. The Board meeting commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 4.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

