Superior Finlease Ltd Board Meeting

1.6
(-8.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Superior Finleas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 202526 Dec 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 2nd day of January 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for the following: 1. To consider the Proposal of conversion of loan into equity pursuant to applicable provisions and rules of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Any other item with the permission of chair The Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (Company), upon recommendation of its Sub-Committees, at its meeting held on 02 January 2025 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record as attached in the given attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.01.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has been already closed from 1st October 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 26th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the following business: 1. Un- audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 which are enclosed herewith the limited review Report issued by R.C. Agarwal & Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Undertaking for Non-Applicability of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015. The above Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on the same day. The meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:40 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th day of September 2024 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for the following: 1- To consider the Appointment of M/s Ranjan Jha & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries having office at New Delhi as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company due to resignation of M/S NRAS & Associate due to personal reasons with effect from 29.08.2024. 2- To consider approve and decide date time & mode for conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider & approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting 4. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for Annual General Meeting 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman This is for your information & records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt The Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (Company), upon recommendation of its Sub-Committees, at its meeting held on 06, September, 2024 has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Agendas as set out in the attached submission. The meeting start at 02:00 PM and Consluded at 04:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has been already closed from 1st July 2024 and will remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 26th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the following business: 1. Un- audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 which are enclosed herewith the limited review Report issued by R.C. Agarwal & Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Undertaking for Non-Applicability of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015. The above Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on the same day. The meeting commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Take note of Resignation of Mr. Gaurav Vashist & Mrs. Vineeta Loomba from the post of Independent Director of the Company. 3. Any other item with the permission of Chair. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has already been closed from 1st April 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. The same has been intimated vide letter dated 30th March 2024. This is for your information & records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt & oblige Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Superior Finlease Limited (the Company), in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 29th May, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company has inter-alia, considered, and approved the Audited Financial results of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March. 2024 . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Vashist (DIN: 07500126) as non-independent non-executive director of the Company. 2. Re-shuffle of members of Audit committees 3. Re-shuffle of Nomination & Remuneration Committee 4. Re-shuffle of Stakeholder Relationship Committee 5. Other items with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at 3:00 P.M. and the Board of Directors in its meeting considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. VAIBHAV VASHIST (DIN: 07500126) as a non-independent non-executive additional director of the Company 2. Re-shuffle of members of committees of the Board. This is for your Information & record. The Board meeting commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 4.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Superior Finlease Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter AND Nine month ended 31st December 2023. 2. Appointment of Mr. Shashank Mathur as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. Further note that the Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company has been already closed from 1st January 2024 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the said Financial Results are declared to the stock exchange. we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company, SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED held today, i.e. February 12, 2024 and Board of Directors in its meeting considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023 and took on record the Limited Review Report given by statutory auditor of the company in this behalf. 2. Undertaking of Non Applicability of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. 3. Approval for appointment of Mr. Shashank Mathur as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

