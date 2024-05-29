TO THE MEMBERS OF SUPERIOR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of SUPERIOR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (the “Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the Standalone Financial Statement for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view on conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with The Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We draw attention to Note No. 4 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement, which explain about the fair valuation of the investments as on reporting date on the basis of the previous financial year and its financial statement of those companies where the company held its investments. Our opinion is not modified in respect to the matter

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we concluded that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimated that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls , that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonable be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: i. Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among, other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charges with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonable be thought to bear on our independence, and here applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impact of the pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (whether are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

C. As stated in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - No dividend or any interim dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company as per the section 123 of the Act.

D. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April1, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year 2023-24.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For S. Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 009593N Sd/- FCA Ankit Jain Partner Date: 29.05.2024 M. No. : 523717 Place: New Delhi UDIN: 24523717BKCSFY1850

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (the ‘Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and The Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated it the Guidance Note of Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For S. Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN : 009593N FCA Ankit Jain Partner M. No. : 523717 UDIN: 24523717BKCSFY1850 Date :29.05.2024 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE “B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our Report to the Members of Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited on the even date for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets: (a) (A) According to the information and explanation to us and on the basis of the records, the company maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were notices on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the property tax receipts and of the land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use of assets) and intangible asset of both during the financial year;

(e) There is no any proceeding have been initiated or pending against Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit less than Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of Fixed Deposits during the financial year. Hence, the quarterly statement filed by the Company with the Bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is applicable.

(iii) During the year the company has made investments in, Companies but has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) The Company has invested in the following companies:

- Subsidaries provided investment during the year of Rs. NIL

- Associates provided investment during the year of Rs. NIL

(b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the records, the company has no loans, investments, guarantees or security where provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are to be complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) On the basis of the examination of the records produced before to us we of the opinion that prima facie Cost records and accounts, the Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company and covered under the rules and under said section of the Act. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, GST, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues if applicable have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the companies examined by us, there are no disputed dues of GST, income tax, custom duty, service tax, wealth tax, Value added tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited.

(c) There is no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, VAT, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other Statutory Dues as at March 31, 2024 for the period of more than 6 months from the payable date.

(viii) The company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. There was no previously unrecorded income which has to be properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders. Hence this clause is not applicable;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year and there is no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised any short-term fund; hence this clause is not applicable;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence this clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year; hence this clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year; hence this clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company hence compliance of Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability is not applicable to the company; hence this clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanation provided to us and as per our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the Directors and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities; hence this clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; hence this clause 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no Core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been a resignation of statutory auditors during the year due to rotation of auditor basis as the statutory auditor had completed 5 years of the term. Although company has filed the form for resignation of the Statutory Auditors with the ROC and appointment of the new Statutory Auditor has been done for the term of 5 years.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, there is no amount to be contributed toward Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) as the company do not fall under the CSR Category. The Company has not any other than ongoing projects requiring to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not

(xxi) There is no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.