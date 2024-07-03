Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹99.44
Prev. Close₹96.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹101.37
Day's Low₹96.6
52 Week's High₹114.99
52 Week's Low₹42.21
Book Value₹55.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.79
P/E219.43
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.85
13.85
13.85
13.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.96
35.97
31.25
29.5
Net Worth
76.81
49.82
45.1
43.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.19
6.61
2.53
2.39
yoy growth (%)
8.67
161.32
5.95
-56.83
Raw materials
-4.92
-5.12
-2.15
-1.72
As % of sales
68.48
77.43
85.06
72.29
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.03
-0.56
-0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.55
-0.09
-0.43
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.36
-0.27
-0.31
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
0.28
-0.98
2.39
-1.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.67
161.32
5.95
-56.83
Op profit growth
-343.99
-58.77
100.09
-178.99
EBIT growth
-165.37
687.61
-85.59
-224.84
Net profit growth
-155.47
467.78
-77.86
-338.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42.37
46.52
37.35
16.03
23.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.37
46.52
37.35
16.03
23.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.87
1.54
2.73
3.3
7.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kamal Kumar Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
KRISHNA KUMAR AGARWAL
Independent Director
Arun Nevatia
Independent Director
Kusum Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anmol Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25, 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils in Delhi. The Company name was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06, 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited on December 18, 2003.SIEL started the manufacturing of corrugated boxes in 2009. The Company deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, which is used in packaging of bottles of mineral water and soft drinks.
Read More
The Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹133.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is 219.43 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹42.21 and ₹114.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.68%, 3 Years at 51.26%, 1 Year at 105.43%, 6 Month at 96.24%, 3 Month at 55.73% and 1 Month at 57.79%.
