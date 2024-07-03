iifl-logo-icon 1
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Share Price

96.6
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.44
  • Day's High101.37
  • 52 Wk High114.99
  • Prev. Close96.55
  • Day's Low96.6
  • 52 Wk Low 42.21
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E219.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.9
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

99.44

Prev. Close

96.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

101.37

Day's Low

96.6

52 Week's High

114.99

52 Week's Low

42.21

Book Value

55.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.79

P/E

219.43

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 52.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.85

13.85

13.85

13.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.96

35.97

31.25

29.5

Net Worth

76.81

49.82

45.1

43.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.19

6.61

2.53

2.39

yoy growth (%)

8.67

161.32

5.95

-56.83

Raw materials

-4.92

-5.12

-2.15

-1.72

As % of sales

68.48

77.43

85.06

72.29

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.03

-0.56

-0.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.55

-0.09

-0.43

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.36

-0.27

-0.31

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

0.28

-0.98

2.39

-1.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.67

161.32

5.95

-56.83

Op profit growth

-343.99

-58.77

100.09

-178.99

EBIT growth

-165.37

687.61

-85.59

-224.84

Net profit growth

-155.47

467.78

-77.86

-338.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42.37

46.52

37.35

16.03

23.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.37

46.52

37.35

16.03

23.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.87

1.54

2.73

3.3

7.23

View Annually Results

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kamal Kumar Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

KRISHNA KUMAR AGARWAL

Independent Director

Arun Nevatia

Independent Director

Kusum Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anmol Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25, 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils in Delhi. The Company name was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06, 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited on December 18, 2003.SIEL started the manufacturing of corrugated boxes in 2009. The Company deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, which is used in packaging of bottles of mineral water and soft drinks.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹96.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹133.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is 219.43 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹42.21 and ₹114.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.68%, 3 Years at 51.26%, 1 Year at 105.43%, 6 Month at 96.24%, 3 Month at 55.73% and 1 Month at 57.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.15 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 52.66 %

