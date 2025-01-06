iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.84
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Superior Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.55

-0.09

-0.43

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.36

-0.27

-0.31

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

0.28

-0.98

2.39

-1.41

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

-1.89

2.01

-2.16

Capital expenditure

0.07

1.32

-0.02

-3.2

Free cash flow

0.41

-0.57

1.99

-5.36

Equity raised

55.3

52

51.13

45.79

Investing

3.07

1.77

-1.17

6.48

Financing

-0.08

0.62

0.11

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

58.71

53.81

52.07

46.89

Superior Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.