Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.55
-0.09
-0.43
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.36
-0.27
-0.31
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
0.28
-0.98
2.39
-1.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
-1.89
2.01
-2.16
Capital expenditure
0.07
1.32
-0.02
-3.2
Free cash flow
0.41
-0.57
1.99
-5.36
Equity raised
55.3
52
51.13
45.79
Investing
3.07
1.77
-1.17
6.48
Financing
-0.08
0.62
0.11
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
58.71
53.81
52.07
46.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.