Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.05
(-4.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.19

6.61

2.53

2.39

yoy growth (%)

8.67

161.32

5.95

-56.83

Raw materials

-4.92

-5.12

-2.15

-1.72

As % of sales

68.48

77.43

85.06

72.29

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.03

-0.56

-0.59

As % of sales

15.37

15.63

22.25

24.89

Other costs

-0.71

-0.64

-0.25

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.98

9.66

10.08

12.02

Operating profit

0.44

-0.18

-0.44

-0.22

OPM

6.16

-2.74

-17.39

-9.21

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.36

-0.27

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.09

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0.09

0.09

0.65

0.13

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.55

-0.09

-0.43

Taxes

0.11

0

0

0

Tax rate

60.36

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

-0.55

-0.09

-0.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.3

-0.55

-0.09

-0.43

yoy growth (%)

-155.47

467.78

-77.86

-338.14

NPM

4.25

-8.34

-3.83

-18.37

