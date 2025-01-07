Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.19
6.61
2.53
2.39
yoy growth (%)
8.67
161.32
5.95
-56.83
Raw materials
-4.92
-5.12
-2.15
-1.72
As % of sales
68.48
77.43
85.06
72.29
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.03
-0.56
-0.59
As % of sales
15.37
15.63
22.25
24.89
Other costs
-0.71
-0.64
-0.25
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.98
9.66
10.08
12.02
Operating profit
0.44
-0.18
-0.44
-0.22
OPM
6.16
-2.74
-17.39
-9.21
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.36
-0.27
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.09
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0.09
0.09
0.65
0.13
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.55
-0.09
-0.43
Taxes
0.11
0
0
0
Tax rate
60.36
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
-0.55
-0.09
-0.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.3
-0.55
-0.09
-0.43
yoy growth (%)
-155.47
467.78
-77.86
-338.14
NPM
4.25
-8.34
-3.83
-18.37
