iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

89
(-2.20%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:58:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.88

86.77

66.68

38.49

Op profit growth

-19.01

-320.58

-47.32

-483.47

EBIT growth

-15.15

-368.9

-84.72

-505.23

Net profit growth

-779.64

-7.5

-60.56

-795.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.19

5.13

-4.34

-13.75

EBIT margin

2.78

2.19

-1.52

-16.67

Net profit margin

19.45

-1.92

-3.87

-16.39

RoCE

0.6

0.86

-0.38

-2.66

RoNW

1.23

-0.22

-0.3

-0.79

RoA

1.05

-0.18

-0.24

-0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.14

4.87

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.78

-0.91

-0.93

-1.56

Book value per share

47.74

43.19

29.89

28.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.17

3.32

0

0

P/CEPS

9.8

-17.61

P/B

0.36

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

30.39

23.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.23

0

0.05

-1.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

93.58

59.9

74.35

49

Inventory days

84.36

38.12

49.23

80.17

Creditor days

-68.57

-25.37

-26.39

-34.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.56

-0.58

0.28

1.6

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.16

0.16

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

8.98

7.83

-12.43

-9.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.47

-83.12

-81.33

-75.21

Employee costs

-11.01

-7.37

-8.94

-16.91

Other costs

-12.31

-4.36

-14.05

-21.62

Superior Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.