|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.88
86.77
66.68
38.49
Op profit growth
-19.01
-320.58
-47.32
-483.47
EBIT growth
-15.15
-368.9
-84.72
-505.23
Net profit growth
-779.64
-7.5
-60.56
-795.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.19
5.13
-4.34
-13.75
EBIT margin
2.78
2.19
-1.52
-16.67
Net profit margin
19.45
-1.92
-3.87
-16.39
RoCE
0.6
0.86
-0.38
-2.66
RoNW
1.23
-0.22
-0.3
-0.79
RoA
1.05
-0.18
-0.24
-0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.14
4.87
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.78
-0.91
-0.93
-1.56
Book value per share
47.74
43.19
29.89
28.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.17
3.32
0
0
P/CEPS
9.8
-17.61
P/B
0.36
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
30.39
23.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.23
0
0.05
-1.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
93.58
59.9
74.35
49
Inventory days
84.36
38.12
49.23
80.17
Creditor days
-68.57
-25.37
-26.39
-34.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.56
-0.58
0.28
1.6
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.16
0.16
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
8.98
7.83
-12.43
-9.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.47
-83.12
-81.33
-75.21
Employee costs
-11.01
-7.37
-8.94
-16.91
Other costs
-12.31
-4.36
-14.05
-21.62
