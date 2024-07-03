Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Summary

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited (SIEL) was incorporated on November 25, 1991 with a name Superior Udyog Limited with an objective to deal in all kinds of vanaspati and refined oils in Delhi. The Company name was changed to Superior Vanaspati Limited on February 06, 1992 and further changed to Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited on December 18, 2003.SIEL started the manufacturing of corrugated boxes in 2009. The Company deals in manufacturing of corrugated boxes, which is used in packaging of bottles of mineral water and soft drinks.