Superior Industrial Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Superior Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of AGM and fixation of the dates of Book closure & record dates Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take note of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Intimation of Board Meeting held on 13 August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company and Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. Audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor, Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting Approval of Unaudited Financial Results - Standalone and Consolidated Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

