Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half year ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of AGM and fixation of the dates of Book closure & record dates Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and take note of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Intimation of Board Meeting held on 13 August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Superior Industrial Enterprises Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company and Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. Audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor, Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024