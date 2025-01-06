To the Members of

Supershakti Metaliks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements OPINION

1. Wehaveauditedtheaccompanyingfinancialstatements of Supershakti Metaliks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statement").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and total comprehensive income (comprising profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Sl. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation of Inventory We have obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: Refer to note 12 to the financial statements. As described in the accounting policies in note 3.5 to the financial statements, inventories are carried at lower of cost or net realizable value. As a result, the management applies judgement in determining the appropriate provisions for obsolete stock based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realizable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. The total amount of Inventory as on the reporting date stood at Rs. 3,514.94 Lakhs. i. completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk; ii. Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; iii. Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. We determined this to be a matter of significance to our audit due to quantum of the amount, estimation involved. iv. Comparing the net realizable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision, if any. v. Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year, if any. vi. Re-computing provisions recorded to verify that they are in line with the Company policy. vii. Also, we have reviewed the inventory valuation calculations and compared the cost with the subsequent realization value to confirm whether item is required to be shown at cost or net realizable value. Necessary adjustment has been made wherever it was required to comply with the requirement of Ind AS – 2 "Inventories". Based on the above procedures performed, we concluded that measurement and valuation of the inventory at year end is appropriate. 2. Assessment of fair value of Investment in Unquoted Equity shares Our audit procedures included the following: Refer to note 8 to the financial statements. As described in the accounting policies in note 3.18 to the financial statements, long term investments amounting to Rs 13,046.20 Lakhs are measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI). Fair valuation is done at the year-end in accordance with Ind AS 109. i. We have reviewed the Independent professional valuers report on valuation investments furnished by the management and assessed the valuation methodology used by the independent professional valuer to estimate the fair value of the Investment. ii. We understood, assessed, and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding fair valuation of investments. These financial instruments need to be valued and classified as Level 1, 2 or 3 financial instruments as per the fair value hierarchy. This was an area of focus for our audit as it represents 42.70% of total assets of the company and the area where significant audit effort was directed. iii. We have obtained demat account holding statement to verify the existence and ownership of the Companys investments. iv. We evaluated the cash flow forecasts (with underlying economic growth rate) by comparing them to the budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the fair value of investment.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILTIY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors of the company are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to financial statement and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2";

(g) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note 38 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material whether individually or in aggregate, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds, which are material whether individually or in aggregate, have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 15(h) (iv)(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b. As stated in note 17(e) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 13 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of the Company of even date)

With reference to the Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023, we report that: i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant & Equipment.

ii) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has regular programme of physical verification of all Property, Plant & Equipment, over a period of one year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii. In the respect of matters specified in clause (ii) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a. The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b. During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are not in agreement with the books of account, however such differences between the amounts disclosed to the banks and those as per the books of accounts as given in the table below have been reconciled. (Also refer Note 42 to the financial statements)

# Statement for the quarter ended March 25, 2023 are being submitted to bank.

Name of bank / Financial Institution Quarter ended Aggregate working capital limit sanctioned (Rs. in lakhs) Nature of current Assets / Liabilities Amount as per books of account (Rs. in lakhs) Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement (Rs. in lakhs) Amount of difference (Rs. in lakhs) Reason for Material difference June 30, 2022 11200 Trade Receivables 3,011.31 2,881.24 (130.07) Note. 1 Advance for Inventories 621.55 621.55 - Note. 2 Inventories 5,027.11 5,073.34 46.23 Note. 3 Trade Payable for supplies 1,193.75 459.39 (734.36) Note. 4 Advance from Customers 295.92 295.72 (0.20) Note. 5 September 30, 2022 11200 Trade Receivables 1,973.61 1,930.77 (42.84) Note. 1 Advance for Inventories 357.18 357.18 - Note. 2 Inventories 4,474.04 4,465.71 (8.33) Note. 3 Indian Overseas Bank / Bank of Baroda / Union Bank of India Trade Payable for supplies 2,301.65 1,700.04 (601.61) Note. 4 Advance from Customers 180.06 268.30 88.24 Note. 5 December 31, 2022 11200 Trade Receivables 1,576.50 1,432.23 (144.27) Note. 1 Advance for Inventories 344.32 344.32 - Note. 2 Inventories 5,580.40 5,587.71 7.31 Note. 3 Trade Payable for supplies 2,686.38 1,277.67 (1,408.71) Note. 4 Advance from Customers 183.08 181.99 (1.09) Note. 5 # March 31, 2023 11200 Trade Receivables 1,290.18 2,436.86 1,146.68 Note. 1 Advance for Inventories 535.09 200.82 (334.27) Note. 2 Inventories 3,514.94 4,078.09 563.15 Note. 3 Trade Payable for supplies 2,201.20 1,478.66 (722.54) Note. 4 Advance from Customers 572.07 360.39 (211.68) Note. 5

Note 1: Impact of sales reversal/ adjustments arising out of provision for debit and credit notes/ expected credit loss provision/ debtors beyond 120 days not considered in returns/ statements submitted to the banks.

Note 2: Impact is immaterial, which is on account of miscellaneous adjustment not considered in returns/ statements submitted to the banks

Note 3: Adjustments pertaining to cut offs, goods in transit, overhead allocation on work-in-progress and finished goods, etc. are done only on finalization of books of accounts/financial statements. Same has not been considered in returns/statements submitted to the banks.

Note 4: Impact of provision for operational expenses not considered in returns/statements submitted to the banks.

Note 5: Impact is immaterial, which is on account of miscellaneous adjustment not considered in returns/ statements submitted to the banks.

iii. In the respect of matters specified in clause (iii) of paragraphs 3 the Order:

a) The Company has not made any investment during the year. The Company has not granted secured/unsecured loans/advances in the nature of loans to any Company/Firm/Limited Liability Partnership/other party during the year other than unsecured loans to one company.

The Company did not stood guarantee, or provided security to any Company/Firm/Limited Liability Partnership/ other party during the year other than Corporate Guarantee given to banks on behalf of one company (a related party).

The aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans granted to the aforesaid company are as per the table given below.

Particulars Guarantee Loans (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Company (related party) 4,930 4,200 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above Company (related party) 4,930 4,200

b) In respect of the aforesaid loans to company being related party, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/ investments were made/security provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation

d) In respect of the aforesaid loans to company, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted loan or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the central government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues as above were outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the dues of Excise Duty, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Duty of Customs and Cess as at 31st March, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of dispute and forum where the disputes are pending are as under:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs in lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat Credit/ Service Tax Credit Disallowances 3158.07 2005-06 to 2014-15 The Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat Credit/Service Tax Credit Disallowances 449.87 2005-06 to 2012-13 Commissioner Appeals The Central Goods & Services Tax, 2017 Input Tax Credit Disallowances/ Service Tax Credit Disallowances/Short payment of taxes 1184.64 2017-18 Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise The Central Goods & Services Tax, 2017 Service Tax 212.75 2016-17 Commissioner The Central Excise Act, 1944 Cenvat Credit/Service Tax Credit Disallowances 1402.24 2014-15 to 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.25 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 37.87 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax The Central Goods & Services Tax, 2017 Input Tax Credit Disallowances/ Service Tax Credit Disallowances/Short payment of taxes 1552.91 2018-19 to 2019-20 Superintendent, CGST & Central Excise

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Companies.

x. a. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

xi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, no case of frauds by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore, the reporting under Clause 3 (xii) (a), 3(xii)(b) & 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions during the year with the related parties were approved by the Audit Committee and are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one CIC.

xvii. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year 2022-23 or immediately preceding financial year 2021-22.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 49 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and there is no requirement to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 15(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date in respect to statutory audit of Supershakti Metaliks Limited for the year ended March 31, 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Supershakti Metaliks Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2. The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements,including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India