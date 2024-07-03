Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹343
Prev. Close₹343
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹343
Day's Low₹343
52 Week's High₹839
52 Week's Low₹324.9
Book Value₹217.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)395.32
P/E29.54
EPS11.61
Divi. Yield0.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.53
11.53
11.53
11.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.73
225.73
167.29
147.82
Net Worth
250.26
237.26
178.82
159.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
376.83
466.95
506.68
356.15
yoy growth (%)
-19.3
-7.84
42.26
33.25
Raw materials
-249.42
-338.12
-353.72
-228.31
As % of sales
66.18
72.41
69.81
64.1
Employee costs
-8.82
-8.46
-7.83
-4.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.18
6.34
27.28
18.9
Depreciation
-4.95
-4.9
-4.81
-4.22
Tax paid
-3.95
-3.22
-9.69
-6.52
Working capital
-0.77
-10.52
30.79
-11.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.3
-7.84
42.26
33.25
Op profit growth
81.4
-53.82
11.51
-189.21
EBIT growth
96.13
-66.52
31.02
325.9
Net profit growth
12.73
-33.27
42
2,040.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
DILIPP AGARWAL
E D & Wholetime Director
Sudipto Bhattcharyya
Non Executive Director
DEEPAK AGARWAL
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Tuhinanshu Shekhar Chakrabarty
Independent Director
Bhawna Khanna
Whole Time Director
Rudranarayan Jana
Independent Director
Rajan Kumar Manchanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supershakti Metaliks Ltd
Summary
Supershakti Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Quentz Dealtrade Private Limited on December 12, 2012. The name of the Company changed to Supershakti Metaliks Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supershakti Metaliks Limited on May 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata to the Company. The Company forms part of Sai Group which carved itself into a well known group and established its goodwill in iron and steel manufacturing industry. Presently the Company is operating a Steel Melting Shop to produce semi finished product i.e Billet along with Rolling Mill to produce Wire Rods and HB Wires. It is using Electrotherm equipments for Induction furnace and Armec Engineering machineries for its Block Mill. Unit-1 started manufacturing operations in year 1995. In 2013, company was a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Group Company, Super Smelters Limited, also a Company under the Flagship of Sai Group. Super Smelters Limited was operating through three units situated in Durgapur (Unit I), Koderma (Unit II) and Jamuria (Unit III). In June 2016, the Durgapur Unit of Super Smelters Limited was demerged and vested in the Company effective from April 01, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement and the existing shareholders of Super Smelters Limited became the shareholders of the Company.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 & ISO 14001: 2015 cer
Read More
The Supershakti Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹343 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is ₹395.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is 29.54 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supershakti Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is ₹324.9 and ₹839 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.12%, 3 Years at -2.93%, 1 Year at -22.92%, 6 Month at -31.40%, 3 Month at -3.01% and 1 Month at -3.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.