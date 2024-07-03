Summary

Supershakti Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Quentz Dealtrade Private Limited on December 12, 2012. The name of the Company changed to Supershakti Metaliks Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supershakti Metaliks Limited on May 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata to the Company. The Company forms part of Sai Group which carved itself into a well known group and established its goodwill in iron and steel manufacturing industry. Presently the Company is operating a Steel Melting Shop to produce semi finished product i.e Billet along with Rolling Mill to produce Wire Rods and HB Wires. It is using Electrotherm equipments for Induction furnace and Armec Engineering machineries for its Block Mill. Unit-1 started manufacturing operations in year 1995. In 2013, company was a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Group Company, Super Smelters Limited, also a Company under the Flagship of Sai Group. Super Smelters Limited was operating through three units situated in Durgapur (Unit I), Koderma (Unit II) and Jamuria (Unit III). In June 2016, the Durgapur Unit of Super Smelters Limited was demerged and vested in the Company effective from April 01, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement and the existing shareholders of Super Smelters Limited became the shareholders of the Company.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 & ISO 14001: 2015 cer

Read More