Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Share Price

343
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open343
  • Day's High343
  • 52 Wk High839
  • Prev. Close343
  • Day's Low343
  • 52 Wk Low 324.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E29.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value217.13
  • EPS11.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)395.32
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

343

Prev. Close

343

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

343

Day's Low

343

52 Week's High

839

52 Week's Low

324.9

Book Value

217.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

395.32

P/E

29.54

EPS

11.61

Divi. Yield

0.15

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.23%

Non-Promoter- 12.97%

Institutions: 12.97%

Non-Institutions: 14.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.53

11.53

11.53

11.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

238.73

225.73

167.29

147.82

Net Worth

250.26

237.26

178.82

159.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

376.83

466.95

506.68

356.15

yoy growth (%)

-19.3

-7.84

42.26

33.25

Raw materials

-249.42

-338.12

-353.72

-228.31

As % of sales

66.18

72.41

69.81

64.1

Employee costs

-8.82

-8.46

-7.83

-4.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.18

6.34

27.28

18.9

Depreciation

-4.95

-4.9

-4.81

-4.22

Tax paid

-3.95

-3.22

-9.69

-6.52

Working capital

-0.77

-10.52

30.79

-11.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.3

-7.84

42.26

33.25

Op profit growth

81.4

-53.82

11.51

-189.21

EBIT growth

96.13

-66.52

31.02

325.9

Net profit growth

12.73

-33.27

42

2,040.55

No Record Found

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supershakti Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

DILIPP AGARWAL

E D & Wholetime Director

Sudipto Bhattcharyya

Non Executive Director

DEEPAK AGARWAL

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Tuhinanshu Shekhar Chakrabarty

Independent Director

Bhawna Khanna

Whole Time Director

Rudranarayan Jana

Independent Director

Rajan Kumar Manchanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supershakti Metaliks Ltd

Summary

Supershakti Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Quentz Dealtrade Private Limited on December 12, 2012. The name of the Company changed to Supershakti Metaliks Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supershakti Metaliks Limited on May 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata to the Company. The Company forms part of Sai Group which carved itself into a well known group and established its goodwill in iron and steel manufacturing industry. Presently the Company is operating a Steel Melting Shop to produce semi finished product i.e Billet along with Rolling Mill to produce Wire Rods and HB Wires. It is using Electrotherm equipments for Induction furnace and Armec Engineering machineries for its Block Mill. Unit-1 started manufacturing operations in year 1995. In 2013, company was a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Group Company, Super Smelters Limited, also a Company under the Flagship of Sai Group. Super Smelters Limited was operating through three units situated in Durgapur (Unit I), Koderma (Unit II) and Jamuria (Unit III). In June 2016, the Durgapur Unit of Super Smelters Limited was demerged and vested in the Company effective from April 01, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement and the existing shareholders of Super Smelters Limited became the shareholders of the Company.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 & ISO 14001: 2015 cer
Company FAQs

What is the Supershakti Metaliks Ltd share price today?

The Supershakti Metaliks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹343 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is ₹395.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is 29.54 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supershakti Metaliks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is ₹324.9 and ₹839 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd?

Supershakti Metaliks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.12%, 3 Years at -2.93%, 1 Year at -22.92%, 6 Month at -31.40%, 3 Month at -3.01% and 1 Month at -3.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supershakti Metaliks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.23 %
Institutions - 12.97 %
Public - 14.80 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

