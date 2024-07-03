Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Summary

Supershakti Metaliks Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Quentz Dealtrade Private Limited on December 12, 2012. The name of the Company changed to Supershakti Metaliks Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supershakti Metaliks Limited on May 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata to the Company. The Company forms part of Sai Group which carved itself into a well known group and established its goodwill in iron and steel manufacturing industry. Presently the Company is operating a Steel Melting Shop to produce semi finished product i.e Billet along with Rolling Mill to produce Wire Rods and HB Wires. It is using Electrotherm equipments for Induction furnace and Armec Engineering machineries for its Block Mill. Unit-1 started manufacturing operations in year 1995. In 2013, company was a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Group Company, Super Smelters Limited, also a Company under the Flagship of Sai Group. Super Smelters Limited was operating through three units situated in Durgapur (Unit I), Koderma (Unit II) and Jamuria (Unit III). In June 2016, the Durgapur Unit of Super Smelters Limited was demerged and vested in the Company effective from April 01, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement and the existing shareholders of Super Smelters Limited became the shareholders of the Company.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 & ISO 14001: 2015 certified company. The Company strives to provide diversified products of steel. The Company has successfully established its brand in wide range of steel manufacturing, steel processing and other allied activities.In July 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 16,00,200 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 60 Crores consisting a Fresh Issue of 8,00,200 equity shares aggregating Rs 30 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 8,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 30 Crores.