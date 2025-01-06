iifl-logo-icon 1
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

343
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

376.83

466.95

506.68

356.15

yoy growth (%)

-19.3

-7.84

42.26

33.25

Raw materials

-249.42

-338.12

-353.72

-228.31

As % of sales

66.18

72.41

69.81

64.1

Employee costs

-8.82

-8.46

-7.83

-4.48

As % of sales

2.34

1.81

1.54

1.25

Other costs

-97.2

-108.58

-119.6

-100.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.79

23.25

23.6

28.2

Operating profit

21.38

11.78

25.52

22.88

OPM

5.67

2.52

5.03

6.42

Depreciation

-4.95

-4.9

-4.81

-4.22

Interest expense

-2.24

-3.56

-2.32

-3.68

Other income

3

3.02

8.89

3.92

Profit before tax

17.18

6.34

27.28

18.9

Taxes

-3.95

-3.22

-9.69

-6.52

Tax rate

-23.03

-50.89

-35.55

-34.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.22

3.11

17.58

12.38

Exceptional items

0

8.61

0

0

Net profit

13.22

11.73

17.58

12.38

yoy growth (%)

12.73

-33.27

42

2,040.55

NPM

3.5

2.51

3.46

3.47

