|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
376.83
466.95
506.68
356.15
yoy growth (%)
-19.3
-7.84
42.26
33.25
Raw materials
-249.42
-338.12
-353.72
-228.31
As % of sales
66.18
72.41
69.81
64.1
Employee costs
-8.82
-8.46
-7.83
-4.48
As % of sales
2.34
1.81
1.54
1.25
Other costs
-97.2
-108.58
-119.6
-100.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.79
23.25
23.6
28.2
Operating profit
21.38
11.78
25.52
22.88
OPM
5.67
2.52
5.03
6.42
Depreciation
-4.95
-4.9
-4.81
-4.22
Interest expense
-2.24
-3.56
-2.32
-3.68
Other income
3
3.02
8.89
3.92
Profit before tax
17.18
6.34
27.28
18.9
Taxes
-3.95
-3.22
-9.69
-6.52
Tax rate
-23.03
-50.89
-35.55
-34.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.22
3.11
17.58
12.38
Exceptional items
0
8.61
0
0
Net profit
13.22
11.73
17.58
12.38
yoy growth (%)
12.73
-33.27
42
2,040.55
NPM
3.5
2.51
3.46
3.47
