Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.53
11.53
11.53
11.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.73
225.73
167.29
147.82
Net Worth
250.26
237.26
178.82
159.35
Minority Interest
Debt
19.8
18.85
21.13
19.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.31
19.74
12.67
13.13
Total Liabilities
289.37
275.85
212.62
192.46
Fixed Assets
53.58
56.05
42.06
38.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
130.46
130.46
98.9
94.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
0.93
0.92
1.53
Networking Capital
99.08
70.01
63.17
53.44
Inventories
39.73
35.15
67.57
47.29
Inventory Days
45.8
Sundry Debtors
4.99
12.9
19.82
14.9
Debtor Days
14.43
Other Current Assets
82.27
52.56
14.67
12.07
Sundry Creditors
-14.01
-14.52
-11.12
-15.81
Creditor Days
15.31
Other Current Liabilities
-13.9
-16.08
-27.77
-5.01
Cash
5.33
18.38
7.57
4.35
Total Assets
289.36
275.83
212.62
192.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.