Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Supershakti Met. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.18

6.34

27.28

18.9

Depreciation

-4.95

-4.9

-4.81

-4.22

Tax paid

-3.95

-3.22

-9.69

-6.52

Working capital

-0.77

-10.52

30.79

-11.07

Other operating items

Operating

7.5

-12.31

43.55

-2.91

Capital expenditure

-72.7

8.27

1.55

67.11

Free cash flow

-65.19

-4.04

45.11

64.19

Equity raised

235.98

191.53

128.96

74.51

Investing

64.53

30

0

0

Financing

6.88

10.54

-17.92

-30.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

242.19

228.03

156.16

108.16

