Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.18
6.34
27.28
18.9
Depreciation
-4.95
-4.9
-4.81
-4.22
Tax paid
-3.95
-3.22
-9.69
-6.52
Working capital
-0.77
-10.52
30.79
-11.07
Other operating items
Operating
7.5
-12.31
43.55
-2.91
Capital expenditure
-72.7
8.27
1.55
67.11
Free cash flow
-65.19
-4.04
45.11
64.19
Equity raised
235.98
191.53
128.96
74.51
Investing
64.53
30
0
0
Financing
6.88
10.54
-17.92
-30.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
242.19
228.03
156.16
108.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.