Supershakti Metaliks Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis

Indian steel industry overview

In the past 10–12 years, Indias steel sector has expanded significantly. Production has increased by 75% since 2008, while domestic steel demand has increased by almost 80%. The capacity for producing steel has grown concurrently, and the rise has been largely organic. In FY23, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 125.32 MT and 121.29 MT, respectively. In FY24 (until January 2024), the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 118 MT and 114 MT, respectively. India is the worlds second-largest producer of crude steel, with an output of 125.32 MT of crude steel and finished steel production of 121.29 MT in FY23. Indias steel production is es-timated to grow 4-7% to 123-127 MT in FY24. The growth in the Indian steel sector has been driven by the domestic availability of raw materials such as iron ore and cost- effective labour. Consequently, the steel sector has been a major contributor to Indias manufacturing output. The Indian steel industry is modern, with state-of-the-art steel mills. It has always strived for continuous modernisation of older plants and upgradation to higher energy efficiency levels. In FY23, exports and imports of finished steel stood at 6.7 MT and 6.02 MT, respectively. In January 2024 exports of finished steel stood at 8.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), while imports stood at 7.7 LMT. In FY24 (until January 2024), the exports and imports of finished steel stood at 5.52 MT and 6.75 MT, respectively. The annual production of steel is anticipated to exceed 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. By 2030-31, crude steel production is projected to reach 255 million tonnes at 85% capacity utilisation achieving 230 million tonnes of finished steel production, assuming a 10% yield loss or a 90% conversion ratio for the conversion of raw steel to finished steel. With net exports of 24 million tonnes, consumption is expected to reach 206 million tonnes by the years 2030–2031. As a result, it is anticipated that per person steel consumption will grow to 160 kg.

Sectorial growth drivers

Per capita consumption:

Indias finished steel consumption stood at 119.17 MT in FY23 and 112 MT in FY24 (until January 2024).

Urbanisation:

By 2030, over 400 million people are expected to live in Indian cities, which occupy only 3% of land but contribute 60% to the countrys GDP. (Source: Indian.un.org)

Government support:

In February 2024, The government has implemented various measures to promote self-reliance in the steel industry. Under the Union Budget 2023-24, the government allocated Rs. 70.15 crore (US$ 8.60 million) to the Ministry of Steel.

Demand for affordable housing:

The Indian affordable housing market is expected to grow 1.5x from ~ 25 million households in 2010 to 38 million in 2030.

Infrastructure growth:

Growing steel applications especially in roofing, gates, parking space, false ceiling, etc. could catalyze steel-use in urban areas in the medium term. As a whole, the real estate sector will observe steel demand through a substantial rise in the intensity of steel in construction. Moreover, a steady pickup in the investment cycle and healthy growth in end-use could support aid from the industrial and commercial segments.

Opportunities and Threats

Major opportunities in the steel sector:

The Atmanirbhar Bharat program by the Indian government aims to enhance domestic manufacturing and this presents a promising chance for steel production and consumption in the country. The production-linked incentive scheme is designed to encourage more steel production, which is expected to increase demand for special steel in sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables, solar equipment and telecommunications. There are also opportunities in various sectors, including automotive, capital goods, infrastructure, airports, railways, power and more.

Government Policies

National Steel Policy, 2017:

The National Steel Policy aims to increase Indias per capita steel consumption from

77.2 Kg to 160 Kg within the next decade. To achieve this, the countrys domestic crude steel capacity could also be doubled, reaching a target of 300 MTPA. This could create opportunities for significant growth among major Indian players in the steel industry, as both demand and regulations will drive domestic steel production.

Scrap Recycling Policy, 2019:

This Policy plans to establish eco-friendly management systems that promote the processing and recycling of ferrous scrap through well- organized and scientifically advanced metal scrapping centers throughout India. This will reduce Indias reliance on imported scrap and promote self-sufficiency in the availability of scrap. This development is beneficial for steel manufacturers who prioritize producing steel using the electric arc furnace (EAF) method.

Production linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme:

On 17th March, 2023, the Ministry of Steel signed 57 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 27 companies under the governments production-linked incentive scheme, specifically for specialty steel. These MoUs are expected to generate H30,000 Crore in new investments in the Indian specialty steel industry, resulting in approximately 50,000 to 55,000 new jobs and adding value to the steel sector. The PLI scheme for specialty steel was approved by the Union

Cabinet on 22nd July, 2021, with a five-year budget of H6,322 Crore to promote manufacturing, attract capital investment, generate employment and promote technology upgrading in the steel sector. This initiative is in line with the ‘Make in India policy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import bills. By sourcing specialty steel domestically and creating products for export, India aims to address the demand gap in the market. The PLI scheme is expected to draw investments worth approximately H400 billion (USD 5.37 billion) and increase the capacity of specialty steel by 25 million tonnes, from 18 MT in 2020-21 to 42 MT in 2026- 27, while generating employment opportunities for over half a million people.

Threats

Global Scenario involving Russia -Ukraine war, With rising tensions in south China Sea, slow-down in US Economy and European markets may impact demand and results in supply chain disruptions.

Segment-Wise Performance

Our Companies main products are Billets, Wire Rods and HB Wire. Billets are mainly used as intermediary products and our products basically caters to the B2B segment and has good market for its products.

Outlook

With opening up of Mining Sector availability of raw materials for Steel manufacturing will improve similarly with infrastructure thrust of the present government along with political stability the outlook of the Industry as a whole seems to be positive, and your Company is well placed to tap this opportunity going forward. Your Company has already made a strategic investment in a Greenfield Project which has already started its production, your company may increase its stake going further, similarly your company is exploring possibilities of expansion by way of capacity addition of value-added products either at same location or nearby areas.

Risk and Concerns

The Risk is a crucial aspect of all businesses and must be managed to minimize its impact. The Company has identified, estimated and controlled risks across all its business verticals and activities, such as operations, finance and HR, leveraging its knowledge of the industry trends, competitors and policies. However, there are unpredictable challenges that may affect the industrys performance, such as inflation, liquidity crunch, slower industrial growth, depreciating rupee, political instability and volatile commodity prices. Despite the Companys risk mitigation measures, these challenges can still have an impact. During FY 2023-24, the Company focused on value chain excellence, operational excellence, customer centricity, sustainable initiatives, employee engagement, synergy and integration and digital to sustain the most critical situation during the pandemic. The Companys priority is to implement long- term initiatives to manage liquidity robustly and optimize working capital while considering all risk parameters.

Financial and Operational Performance

Your Company has achieved total revenue

73,893.73 Lakhs as compared to

73,301.60 Lakhs in the previous year but the EBITDA margins took a hit due to lower realization in Billets and Rolled products during the year but March 2024 onwards realizations have significantly improved and your company expect to generate better margin going forward. There has been increase in capacity of production in products like Billets, Wire rods and HB wire which would help company to generate good revenue going forward. Some of the Financial Indicators are:

Indicators Ratio Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 81.74 Current Ratio 1.54 Debt Equity Ratio 0.08 Net Profit Ratio 1.83 Return on Equity Ratio 5.50 Inventory Turnover Ratio 19.54

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Companys Board of Directors operates an extensive system of internal control. It includes the organizations plans and policies to ensure orderly and efficient business conduct. The Board has also set-up appropriate processes to monitor the relevant external and internal risks. The Company follows a well-defined model of internal control system to deal efficiently and effectively with all the five components of Internal Control System, namely: Risk assessment.

Control environment.

Control activities.

Information and communication.

Monitoring the activities of the different levels of the organization. The Companys internal audit is carried out effectively, leading to an independent and systematic assessment of its data, records and performances and so on with a pre- determined objective. It has the potential to be one of the most influential and value-added services available to the Board. It emphasizes on: Operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Resource protection.

Reliability of internal and external reporting.

Compliance with applicable laws, regulations and internal policies.

Annexure to the

Directors Report

Internal audit works as a catalyst for improving an organizations effectiveness, thus providing insight and recommendations based on analysis and assessments of data and business processes. With its commitment to integrity and accountability, internal audit provides value to governing bodies and senior management as an objective source of independent advice. The organisation promotes independent examination of its plans and the policies, subject to the overall control environment supervision by the Board Level Audit Committee. This leads to accountability and transparency of operations and promotes independent examination. During the year, the Company focused on encouraging independent decision making, documentation of shortcomings of the various processes and departments and correction of the work processes. It is supplemented by well-documented policies, guidelines, procedures and regular reviews, which are carried out by the Independent Chartered Accountant Firm to conduct internal audit. The reports containing significant audit findings if any are submitted to the Companys management and its Audit Committee.

Human Resource

The Company values its human resources as its most important asset and focuses on their training, development and wellbeing in the workplace. The Management believes that business cannot expand without utilizing the potential of its workforce. As of 31st March, 2024 the Company had 130 employees and it maintains a positive relationship with its staff. The safety of employees is of great importance to the Company and it ensures that safe work practices are followed. The Board of Directors and the Management acknowledge the contributions of all employees towards the growth of the Company.

Cautionary Statement