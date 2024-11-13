|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Supershakti Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia; To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 15th November 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as Listing Regulations) we enclose herewith the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for half year ended 30th September, 2024; 3. Certificate pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|? Company has fixed Friday, 20th September, 2024 as the Record Date for determining members eligible to receive final dividend of ? 0.50/- per Equity Share having face value of ? 10/- each i.e. 5% on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Dividend recommended, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days of declaration
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Supershakti Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia; 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Six Month ended 31st March 2024 and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and recommend Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any; 3. Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 4. Appointment of M & A Associates a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25; 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Sudipto Bhattacharyya as the Whole-Time Director of the Company; 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair; The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has recommended dividend of 0.50 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each i.e. 5% on the equity shares Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as Listing Regulations) we enclose herewith the following: 1. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 3. Certificate pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended); 4. Declaration as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
