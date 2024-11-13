Supershakti Metaliks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia; 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Six Month ended 31st March 2024 and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and recommend Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any; 3. Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 4. Appointment of M & A Associates a firm of Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25; 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Sudipto Bhattacharyya as the Whole-Time Director of the Company; 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair; The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has recommended dividend of 0.50 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each i.e. 5% on the equity shares Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as Listing Regulations) we enclose herewith the following: 1. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 3. Certificate pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended); 4. Declaration as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)