To the Members of Superspace Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Superspace Infrastructure

Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2020, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive Income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

7. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

12. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. 13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 of 4 of the Order. 14. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on 31 March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per Annexure B expressed an unmodified opinion;

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There is no pending litigation on the Company.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For RAMANAND & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN No: 117776W CA RAMANAND GUPTA Partner Membership No 103975 Place: Surat Date: 31 July 2020

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF SUPERSPACE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property.

ii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not hold any inventories, therefore the provisions of clause is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v. In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the operation carried by the Company.

vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following

Nature of Dues Amount (INR in Forum Where Lakhs) Dispute is Pending INCOME TAX ASSESSMENT U/S 144 AY 2017-2018 3,95,59,030/- CIT (A) New Delhi

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues which have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes.

viii. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, banks, government or dues to debenture holders during the year.

ix. The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans during the year.

x. No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

xi. Managerial Remuneration has been paid and provided by the Company in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For RAMANAND & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN No: 117776W CA RAMANAND GUPTA Partner Membership No 103975 Place: Surat Date: 31 July 2020

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF SUPERSPACE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED, ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Superspace Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended 31 March 2020, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.