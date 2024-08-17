Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹100.2
Prev. Close₹101.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹470.22
Day's High₹101
Day's Low₹98.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,150.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
21.63
21.63
21.63
21.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.13
12.08
11.94
11.75
Net Worth
33.76
33.71
33.57
33.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
-2.82
2.87
-1.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rosan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naveen Jangid
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manisha Kumari Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Superspace Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Superspace Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on 4th April 1985 with the Registrar of Companies as Surabhi Chemicals Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation and received the Certificate of Commencement on 10th May 1985. The Company was engaged in the business of Chemicals and Investments. The Companys name was changed from Surabhi Chemicals Limited to Surabhi Chemicals and Investments Limited and it obtained the fresh certificate consequent to change of name on 20th September 1995. Company has changed its name from Surabhi Chemicals & Investments Limited to Superspace Infrastructure Limited & On 4th March, 2015 Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued fresh certificate of Incorporation in the name of Superspace Infrastructure Limited. The Company witnessed a change in control in 2012 and has now diversified into real estate, construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is pursuing various projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra and plans to construct residential and commercial units. The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land in Nagpur and is also awarded work order for Construction of Commercial Units in Mumbai.
Read More
