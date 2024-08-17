iifl-logo-icon 1
Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

99.4
(-2.21%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

100.2

Prev. Close

101.65

Turnover(Lac.)

470.22

Day's High

101

Day's Low

98.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,150.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.51%

Non-Promoter- 97.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

21.63

21.63

21.63

21.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.13

12.08

11.94

11.75

Net Worth

33.76

33.71

33.57

33.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

-2.82

2.87

-1.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Superspace Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rosan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naveen Jangid

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manisha Kumari Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Superspace Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Superspace Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on 4th April 1985 with the Registrar of Companies as Surabhi Chemicals Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation and received the Certificate of Commencement on 10th May 1985. The Company was engaged in the business of Chemicals and Investments. The Companys name was changed from Surabhi Chemicals Limited to Surabhi Chemicals and Investments Limited and it obtained the fresh certificate consequent to change of name on 20th September 1995. Company has changed its name from Surabhi Chemicals & Investments Limited to Superspace Infrastructure Limited & On 4th March, 2015 Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued fresh certificate of Incorporation in the name of Superspace Infrastructure Limited. The Company witnessed a change in control in 2012 and has now diversified into real estate, construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is pursuing various projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra and plans to construct residential and commercial units. The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land in Nagpur and is also awarded work order for Construction of Commercial Units in Mumbai.
