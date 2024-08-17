Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Superspace Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on 4th April 1985 with the Registrar of Companies as Surabhi Chemicals Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation and received the Certificate of Commencement on 10th May 1985. The Company was engaged in the business of Chemicals and Investments. The Companys name was changed from Surabhi Chemicals Limited to Surabhi Chemicals and Investments Limited and it obtained the fresh certificate consequent to change of name on 20th September 1995. Company has changed its name from Surabhi Chemicals & Investments Limited to Superspace Infrastructure Limited & On 4th March, 2015 Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued fresh certificate of Incorporation in the name of Superspace Infrastructure Limited. The Company witnessed a change in control in 2012 and has now diversified into real estate, construction and infrastructure projects. The Company is pursuing various projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra and plans to construct residential and commercial units. The Company has entered into an agreement to acquire land in Nagpur and is also awarded work order for Construction of Commercial Units in Mumbai.