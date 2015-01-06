iifl-logo-icon 1
Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

99.4
(-2.21%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

21.63

21.63

21.63

21.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.13

12.08

11.94

11.75

Net Worth

33.76

33.71

33.57

33.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.65

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.76

34.36

33.57

33.38

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.18

0.2

Networking Capital

17.15

21.89

33.26

33.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.76

0.77

0.77

3.77

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

20.4

25.25

36.44

33.51

Sundry Creditors

-3.64

-3.64

-3.64

-4.07

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.49

-0.31

-0.09

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.11

0.04

Total Assets

17.21

21.94

33.57

33.38

