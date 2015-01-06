Superspace Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
21.63
21.63
21.63
21.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.13
12.08
11.94
11.75
Net Worth
33.76
33.71
33.57
33.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.65
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.76
34.36
33.57
33.38
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.18
0.2
Networking Capital
17.15
21.89
33.26
33.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.76
0.77
0.77
3.77
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
20.4
25.25
36.44
33.51
Sundry Creditors
-3.64
-3.64
-3.64
-4.07
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.49
-0.31
-0.09
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.11
0.04
Total Assets
17.21
21.94
33.57
33.38
