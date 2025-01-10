To the Members of SUPRA PACIFIC FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules, 2015,as amended, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard of Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of carrying value of loans and advances: Principal audit procedures performed: Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit Loss Model (ECL) for the loan exposure. Measurement of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgements are: We examined Board policy approving methodologies for computation of ECL that address policies, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures, commensurate with the size, complexity and risk profile specific to the Company. The parameters and assumptions used and their rationale and basis are clearly documented. * Timely identification and classification of impaired loans We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to determination of ECL, including the judgements and estimates. * Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and estimation of loss given defaults (LGD) based on the value of collaterals and relevant factors These controls, among others, included controls over the allocation of assets into stages including managements monitoring of stage effectiveness, model monitoring including the need for post model adjustments, model validation, credit monitoring, individual provisions and production of journal entries and disclosures. The Company doesnt have credit loss history and has assigned PD to each borrower on the basis of Companys internal rating model on various rating agencies database and LGD are based on the value of collaterals and relevant factors. We tested the completness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculation as on 31 March 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register as on the date. The estimation of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on financial instruments involve significant judgements and estimates. Following are the points with increased level of audit focus: We tested assets in stage 1,2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. * Classification of assets to stage 1,2 or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining Exposure at Default(EAD), PD and LGD. * Accounting interpretations and data used to build and run the models For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations The estimation of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) on financial instruments involve significant judgements and estimates. Following are the points with increased level of audit focus: For forward looking assumptions used in ECL calculations, we held discussions with management, assessed the assumptions used and probaility weighs assigned to the possible outcomes. * Classification of assets to stage 1,2 or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109 * The disclosures made in financial statements for ECL especially in relation to judgements and estimates by the management in determination of the ECL. Commission Income from Loan Facilitation: Principal audit procedures performed: * During the year the Company has received Rs. 639.00 Lakhs as Commissions which accounts for 25% of the Companys revenues. These commissions on loans are based on facilitating loans by bringing customers to lenders and managing the end-to-end processes of these loans. The commission is based on agreements with lenders. Given the complexity of the agreements, variability in commission structures, and the significant judgment required in recognizing huge revenue accurately, we have considered the recognition of commission income from loan facilitation as a Key Audit Matter. We assessed the Companys process on income computation. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Performed analytical procedures and test of detail procedures for testing the accuracy of the revenue recorded. Validate Commission Rates: Verified that the Commission rates applied to loans facilitated align with contractual agreements and market benchmarks.

Other Information

• The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the management report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the company to expresss an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the fianacial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of atmost significance in the audit of financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matter.We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3. The company does not have any branches and so the provisions of section 143(8) are not applicable to the company.

4. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

5. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

6. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

7. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

8. With respect to the other matter to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as ammended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

9. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company;

iv.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under the sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

C. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Company uses two accounting softwares, a core banking system for recording its financing operations and Tally software for its routine accounting tranactions. The core banking system software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) which has been operational throughout the year. However, the tally softwares audit trail feature (edit log) has not been operational throughout the year.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT IN TERMS OF SECTION 143(11) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property , Plant and Equipment.

b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken in lease and disclosed as Right of Use asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the company is the lessee in the agreement.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 Crores in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current asset during the year; the periodic statements filed by the company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of which:

a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The receipt of principal and the amount of interest are regular.

(iv) Since the Companys principal business is to provide loans, the provisions of clause (iv) of the order are not applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has provided loan to its related company of amounting to 48.12 Lakhs (Cl. Balance as on 31st march, 2024: 27.42 Lakhs) at market rates and terms which are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(v) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and no order in respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any other Tribunals with regards to the Company

(vi) The provisions regarding maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, income tax, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the informations and explanations given to us there were no statutory dues on the last day of the financial year outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, Goods and Service Tax , cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for the dues referred to below:

Particulars Assessment Year Amount Income Tax 2015-16 7,10,490.00

(c) There were no dues of Income tax, Goods and Service Tax , cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 on account of disputes, except for the dues referred to below:

Particulars Assessment Year Amount Name of Authority Income Tax 2016-17 24,90,761.00 Additional Chief Metropolitan Majistrate, Mumbai

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unrecorded income

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares and private placement of non-convertible convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence we report that the requirements of Section 42 of act, have been complied with and the amounts raised have been applied by the company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised, other than temporary deployment pending application of funds. (Refer to note 22 on financial statements)

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such related party transactions have been suitably disclosed in the financial statements as required under the applicable Ind- AS.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor

(xv) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors/director of the company or associate company/a person connected with the directors during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the company. hence provisions of section 192 of the act 2013 are not applicable to the company

(xvi) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,during the year, we report that the Company has registered as required , under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable to the Company

d) According to the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided to us is accurate and complete.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xix) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanation given to us, we report that the company has no liability maintain fund according to the provison of section 135 of Companies Act , 2013

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SUPRA PACIFIC FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "guidance note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.