Open₹33.75
Prev. Close₹31.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.59
Day's High₹33.75
Day's Low₹30.6
52 Week's High₹36.5
52 Week's Low₹22.8
Book Value₹21.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.97
P/E74.33
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.7
12.83
9.12
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.52
8.57
2.22
-0.56
Net Worth
53.22
21.4
11.34
4.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.03
0.77
-0.17
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Joby George
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Babu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Leena Yezhuvath
Independent Director
Kanjirikkapallil Saithumuhammad Anvar
Independent Director
Joly Sebastian
Non Executive Director
Manoj K
Independent Director
Dhanya Jose
Additional Director & E D
Abidh Abubakkar
Chairman & Additional Director
TOMIN JOSEPH THACHANKARY
Independent Director
Varughese AG
Non Executive Director
Ramanathan Balakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited on April 11, 1986. The Company name was changed from Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited to Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited on August 10, 2022. Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company, which provides fund based services including two wheeler loans, gold loans, etc. Supra has been part of the promoter group of M/s Mid-East Portfolio Management Limited for more than 15 years, however there was change of management of Supra during the financial year 2019-20. SPA was signed on 11th July 2019 between the erstwhile promoters of Supra and the Acquirers (Present Promoters) to sell 65.58% shares in terms of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Take-Over) Regulations, 2011 and they received the SEBI Observation for Open Offer on 13th November 2019. The prior approval from RBI was granted vide letter dated 29th December 2019 for change in shareholding and management. Consequently, the Open Offer was made to the public by Present Promoters on 20th January 2020 to 31st January 2020. And thereafter the change in shareholding and management control was affected on 29th February 2020. The new directors were appointed on the Board of the Company on 27th February 2020, 11th March 2020, 14th July 2020, 13th August, 2021 and 10th August 2022. For attainment of Minimum public shareholding, the Company has sold 5,5
The Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is ₹92.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is 74.33 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is ₹22.8 and ₹36.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.43%, 3 Years at 12.33%, 1 Year at 24.70%, 6 Month at 6.53%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 6.53%.
