Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd Share Price

31.03
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.75
  • Day's High33.75
  • 52 Wk High36.5
  • Prev. Close31.96
  • Day's Low30.6
  • 52 Wk Low 22.8
  • Turnover (lac)7.59
  • P/E74.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.24
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.97
  • Div. Yield0
Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.66%

Non-Promoter- 91.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.7

12.83

9.12

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.52

8.57

2.22

-0.56

Net Worth

53.22

21.4

11.34

4.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.03

0.77

-0.17

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Joby George

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Babu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Leena Yezhuvath

Independent Director

Kanjirikkapallil Saithumuhammad Anvar

Independent Director

Joly Sebastian

Non Executive Director

Manoj K

Independent Director

Dhanya Jose

Additional Director & E D

Abidh Abubakkar

Chairman & Additional Director

TOMIN JOSEPH THACHANKARY

Independent Director

Varughese AG

Non Executive Director

Ramanathan Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited on April 11, 1986. The Company name was changed from Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited to Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited on August 10, 2022. Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company, which provides fund based services including two wheeler loans, gold loans, etc. Supra has been part of the promoter group of M/s Mid-East Portfolio Management Limited for more than 15 years, however there was change of management of Supra during the financial year 2019-20. SPA was signed on 11th July 2019 between the erstwhile promoters of Supra and the Acquirers (Present Promoters) to sell 65.58% shares in terms of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Take-Over) Regulations, 2011 and they received the SEBI Observation for Open Offer on 13th November 2019. The prior approval from RBI was granted vide letter dated 29th December 2019 for change in shareholding and management. Consequently, the Open Offer was made to the public by Present Promoters on 20th January 2020 to 31st January 2020. And thereafter the change in shareholding and management control was affected on 29th February 2020. The new directors were appointed on the Board of the Company on 27th February 2020, 11th March 2020, 14th July 2020, 13th August, 2021 and 10th August 2022. For attainment of Minimum public shareholding, the Company has sold 5,5
Company FAQs

What is the Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is ₹92.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is 74.33 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is ₹22.8 and ₹36.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd?

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.43%, 3 Years at 12.33%, 1 Year at 24.70%, 6 Month at 6.53%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.34 %

