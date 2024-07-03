Summary

Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited on April 11, 1986. The Company name was changed from Supra Pacific Management Consultancy Limited to Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited on August 10, 2022. Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company, which provides fund based services including two wheeler loans, gold loans, etc. Supra has been part of the promoter group of M/s Mid-East Portfolio Management Limited for more than 15 years, however there was change of management of Supra during the financial year 2019-20. SPA was signed on 11th July 2019 between the erstwhile promoters of Supra and the Acquirers (Present Promoters) to sell 65.58% shares in terms of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Take-Over) Regulations, 2011 and they received the SEBI Observation for Open Offer on 13th November 2019. The prior approval from RBI was granted vide letter dated 29th December 2019 for change in shareholding and management. Consequently, the Open Offer was made to the public by Present Promoters on 20th January 2020 to 31st January 2020. And thereafter the change in shareholding and management control was affected on 29th February 2020. The new directors were appointed on the Board of the Company on 27th February 2020, 11th March 2020, 14th July 2020, 13th August, 2021 and 10th August 2022. For attainment of Minimum public shareholding, the Company has sold 5,5

