Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

29.99
(-0.53%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.7

12.83

9.12

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.52

8.57

2.22

-0.56

Net Worth

53.22

21.4

11.34

4.94

Minority Interest

Debt

106.34

58.29

32.51

17.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

159.56

79.69

43.85

22.44

Fixed Assets

22.72

12

2.54

2.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.04

0.23

0.22

Networking Capital

3.38

2.23

-0.58

-1.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.62

1.63

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.82

1.46

0.32

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-0.17

-0.02

-0.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.67

-0.69

-0.88

-1.09

Cash

3.21

4.35

5.63

0.69

Total Assets

29.59

18.62

7.82

1.66

