Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.7
12.83
9.12
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.52
8.57
2.22
-0.56
Net Worth
53.22
21.4
11.34
4.94
Minority Interest
Debt
106.34
58.29
32.51
17.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
159.56
79.69
43.85
22.44
Fixed Assets
22.72
12
2.54
2.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.04
0.23
0.22
Networking Capital
3.38
2.23
-0.58
-1.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.62
1.63
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.82
1.46
0.32
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.17
-0.02
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-0.69
-0.88
-1.09
Cash
3.21
4.35
5.63
0.69
Total Assets
29.59
18.62
7.82
1.66
