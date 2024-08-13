Please find attached the Notice of AGM to be held on 30th September, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. through OAVM/VC mode. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 13th August 2024. The meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Corrigendum to Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024) AGM 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.09.2024) The 38th Annual General Meeting of the company was held on 30th Sep, 2024 through VC/OAVM mode at 2:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 30.09.2024) 38th Annual General Meeting of the Members of SPFSL to be held on 30.09.2024 at 2:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)