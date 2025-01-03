Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, the 3rd January, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. The meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. The meeting concluded at 12:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. To confirm and approve the minutes of the previous Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2024. 2. To consider and approve the allotment of up to an amount of 39675 (?39675000) secured, unrated, unlisted, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis. 3. To consider and approve the issuance of secured, unrated, unlisted, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) up to an amount of 10 Crore. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Varughese AG as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 5. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. R Balakrishnan as Non-Executive NonIndependent Director of the company. 6. To consider to apply for FFMC (Full Fledged Money Changer) License with RBI. 7. Review of Business Operations & Prospects of the Company. 8. Any other business with the permission of the chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, the 23rd December, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. The meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. They disbursed for lunch at 1:00 p.m. and reassembled at 2:00 p.m. The meeting concluded at 4:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at RECCAA Club Recca Valley Rd Thrikkakara Kakkanad Kerala 682030 inter alia to consider the following businesses: 1. To confirm and approve the minutes of the previous Board Meeting dated 30th September 2024. 2. To take note of resignation of Independent Director Mr. MURALI NA (DIN: 09201589). 3. To consider discuss and approve the appointment of Additional director Mr. TOMIN JOSEPH THACHANKARY (DIN:10245283) as Director of the company. 4. Review of Business Operations & Prospects of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Please find attached the outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To confirm and approve the minutes of the previous Board Meeting dated 13th August 2024. 2. To consider and approve the allotment of 2781248 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up at an issue price of Rs. 32 /- per equity share (inclusive of premium of Rs. 22 /- per equity share) for an aggregate consideration of ?88999936.00 on a Preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and in terms of approval accorded by the shareholders through Postal Ballot subject to In Principle Approval from BSE. 3. To consider and approve the issuance of secured unrated unlisted Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis aggregating up to an amount of Rs. 100000000. 4.Review of Business Operations & Prospects of the Company. 5.Any other business with the permission of the chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Please find attached the Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 13th August 2024. The meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of Preferential Allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. The Board Meeting to be held on 01/08/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 05th August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m. The board took a break at 1.00 p.m. and recommenced the meeting at 2.00 p.m. Then the Board meeting concluded at 05.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, the 29th May 2024 at 10:00 A.M. The meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M. The board took a break at 1.00 and recommenced the meeting at 2.00 p.m. Then the Board meeting concluded at 03.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024. We have enclosed outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 4th March 2024. The meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m., took a break for lunch at 1:00 p.m. The meeting resumed at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m. We hereby submit the revised outcome of board meeting held on 4th March, 2024 due to typographical error in point No.3 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

Supra Pacific Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2024. The outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, 17th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024