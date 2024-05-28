TO

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SUPRA TRENDS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and theStatement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the mannerso requiredand give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024the profit and total comprehensive income, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient andappropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM?) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no Key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report there on.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion there on.

In connection with our audit of thefinancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other informationand, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with thefinancial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, andcash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of Companies Act 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability tocontinue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company?s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the Accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

z Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient andappropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

z Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

z Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

z Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may castsignificant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

z Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeableuserof the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scopeof our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including anysignificant deficiencies in internal control that we identify duringour audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosureabout the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be in ourreport because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interestbenefits of suchcommunication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2016, issued by the department of company affairs, in terms of section 143 (11) of the companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of our examination of the books and records as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financials comply with the Accounting Standards specified under of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) There are no pending litigations for or against the Company which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company does not have any derivatives contracts. Further there are no long-term contracts for which provisions for any material foreseeable losses is required to be made.

iii) There are no amounts pending that are required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of SUPRA TRENDS LIMITEDof even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause

(i) Of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUPRA TRENDS LIMITED("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls overFinancial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed underSection143(10) ofthe Companies Act,2013, tothe extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial Controls over financial reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and(3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls overFinancial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of SUPRA TRENDS LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

i. The company does not have any Property, Plant and equipment, hence reporting under clause 3(i) is not applicable.

ii. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c)of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The company has not advanced any loans,guarantees to directors of the company. Hence these clause is not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no disputed dues Pending as on March 31,2024.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or borrowingsfrom any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(b) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements, Company has not raised fund any funds during the Year.Hence, this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations.

(e) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report)

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and new auditors have been appointed.

xviii.On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor?s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are Opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xix. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013 not applicable to the company.