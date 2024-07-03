iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supra Trends Ltd Share Price

54.75
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.75
  • Day's High54.75
  • 52 Wk High54.75
  • Prev. Close54.75
  • Day's Low54.75
  • 52 Wk Low 37.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Supra Trends Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

54.75

Prev. Close

54.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

54.75

Day's Low

54.75

52 Week's High

54.75

52 Week's Low

37.09

Book Value

9.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Supra Trends Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Supra Trends Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Supra Trends Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5950.00%

Institutions: 5.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Supra Trends Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.1

-1

-0.93

-0.85

Net Worth

-0.6

-0.5

-0.43

-0.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.1

3.44

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-16.43

-16.76

-7.01

93.62

EBIT growth

-16.43

-16.76

-7.01

93.62

Net profit growth

-16.43

-16.76

-7.01

93.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Supra Trends Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Supra Trends Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M V K Sunil Kumar

Independent Director

Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu

Independent Director

K. Raghavendra Kumar

Independent Director

Savithri Penumarth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Girish Shivaram Gaonkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supra Trends Ltd

Summary

Supra Trends Limited formerly known as Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1987 with an object to provide financial consultancy services including leasing, hire purchase and investment activities. The name of the Company was changed from Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited to Supra Trends Limited on December 26, 2013. The Company came out with a Public Issue in July 1994. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing including licensed manufacturing, processing, producing, importing, or exporting, marketing, distributing, selling, re-selling, supplying and to act as trader, agent, C &F agent, distributor, representative, job worker or otherwise to deal in all types of apparels, footwear, sportswear and other textiles goods.The Company has discontinued from the business of providing financial services in 2013.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Supra Trends Ltd share price today?

The Supra Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supra Trends Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supra Trends Ltd is ₹74.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supra Trends Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supra Trends Ltd is 0 and 6.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supra Trends Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supra Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supra Trends Ltd is ₹37.09 and ₹54.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supra Trends Ltd?

Supra Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.83%, 3 Years at 28.84%, 1 Year at 54.97%, 6 Month at 27.56%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supra Trends Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supra Trends Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 5.00 %
Public - 95.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Supra Trends Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.