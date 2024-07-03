SectorTextiles
Open₹54.75
Prev. Close₹54.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹54.75
Day's Low₹54.75
52 Week's High₹54.75
52 Week's Low₹37.09
Book Value₹9.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.1
-1
-0.93
-0.85
Net Worth
-0.6
-0.5
-0.43
-0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.1
3.44
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-16.43
-16.76
-7.01
93.62
EBIT growth
-16.43
-16.76
-7.01
93.62
Net profit growth
-16.43
-16.76
-7.01
93.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M V K Sunil Kumar
Independent Director
Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu
Independent Director
K. Raghavendra Kumar
Independent Director
Savithri Penumarth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Girish Shivaram Gaonkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supra Trends Ltd
Summary
Supra Trends Limited formerly known as Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1987 with an object to provide financial consultancy services including leasing, hire purchase and investment activities. The name of the Company was changed from Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited to Supra Trends Limited on December 26, 2013. The Company came out with a Public Issue in July 1994. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing including licensed manufacturing, processing, producing, importing, or exporting, marketing, distributing, selling, re-selling, supplying and to act as trader, agent, C &F agent, distributor, representative, job worker or otherwise to deal in all types of apparels, footwear, sportswear and other textiles goods.The Company has discontinued from the business of providing financial services in 2013.
Read More
The Supra Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supra Trends Ltd is ₹74.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supra Trends Ltd is 0 and 6.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supra Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supra Trends Ltd is ₹37.09 and ₹54.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supra Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.83%, 3 Years at 28.84%, 1 Year at 54.97%, 6 Month at 27.56%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
