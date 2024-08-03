iifl-logo-icon 1
Supra Trends Ltd EGM

54.75
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Supra Trends CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
EGM 27/08/2024 We hereby submitting you the outcome of the Board meeting held on August 03,2024. We hereby informing you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 27,2024. In this regard we are submitting the Notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) We are attaching the Proceedings of the EGM held today 27th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Voting results along with Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

