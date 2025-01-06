Supra Trends Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.1
3.44
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
0
3.31
-0.17
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.11
0
3.31
-0.17
Equity raised
-1.53
-1.27
-0.97
-0.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.97
7.66
7.4
7.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.32
6.38
9.74
6.38
