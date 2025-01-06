Supra Trends Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.1
-1
-0.93
-0.85
Net Worth
-0.6
-0.5
-0.43
-0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3.06
3.06
4.06
4.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.46
2.56
3.63
3.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.44
2.51
3.49
3.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.18
0.18
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.54
2.54
3.57
3.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.02
-0.07
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.15
-0.19
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.14
0.01
Total Assets
2.46
2.55
3.63
3.65
No Record Found
