Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 37th Annual Report of ‘Supra Trends Limited? (the Company) together with the Audited accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is summarized below:

PARTICULARS Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from Operations - - Other Income - - Total Revenue - - Profit/Loss for the year (before Interest, Deprecation & Tax) (9.49) (6.81) Less 0 0 Interest - - Deprecation - - Provision for Taxation (including deferred tax) - - Net Profit (9.49) (6.81)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANY?S AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, Company has not made any revenue and recorded a loss of Rs. (9.49)lakhs as against loss of Rs. (6.81) lakhs in the previous year due to operational and technical issues and the plant shutdown, Company could not register revenue in the current financial year.

DEPOSITS

There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder. Your Company did not accept any deposit during the period under review.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO RESERVES:

The Company has not proposed to transfer any amount to the reserve for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of directors does not recommend any dividend for the year as at 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") is available on the Company?s website athttp://www.supratrendsltd.com/invester.html

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Company shares are listed in BSE Limited and are infrequently traded.

There is no change in share capital:

• Buy Back of Securities : The company has not bought back any of its securities.

• Sweat Equity Shares : The company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

• Bonus Shares : No Bonus shares were issued during the year.

• Preference Shares/Debentures : Company has not issued any Preference shares/Debentures.

• Employees Stock Option Plan : Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Appointment / Re-appointment

There was no Director(s) and Key Managerial Personnel who ceased / re-elected / re-appointed, during the year under review.

But Subsequent to the closure of Financial Year, on 28th May 2024, Mr. Koduganti Raghavendra Kumar (DIN:02376957) and Mr. Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu (DIN: 01724330) were appointed as an Additional Directors in the Non-executive Independent category. And Mr. Raghava Gupta Garre (DIN: 02706027) and Mr. Udayabhanu Gadiyaram (DIN: 06728482) resigned as the Non-Executive Independent director of the company.

And on 28th May 2024, Mrs. Nuzhat Fatima having membership No. A28960 resigned for the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company and Mr. Girish Shivaram Gaonkar having membership No. A73406 appointed for the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company.

On 3rd August 2024, Mrs. Savithri Penumarthi (DIN: 10720017) appointed as an Additional Director in theNon-executive independent category and Mrs. Chivukula Surya Prabha (DIN: 06894261) Resigned as Non-executive independent category.

And on 3rd August 2024, Mr. D V P Rao Vinnakota, appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

At the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th August 2024 Members appointed Mr. Koduganti Raghavendra Kumar (DIN:02376957) and Mr. Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu (DIN: 01724330)as Non-executive Independent Directors for the period of 5 years w.e.f 28th May, 2024and Mrs. Savithri Penumarthi (DIN: 10720017)as Non-executive Independent Director for the period of 5 years w.e.f 03rd August, 2024.

Retirement by Rotation

In terms of the provisions of sub-section 152 of the act, 2013 two third of the total number of directors i.e., excluding Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation and out of which, one third is liable to retire by rotational every annual general meeting.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder and Articles of Association of your Company, Mr. Mathamsetty Venkata Krishna Sunil Kumar (DIN: 03597178) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, all Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and have complied with the Code of Conduct of the Company as applicable to the Board of directors and Senior Management. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The Company has received confirmation from all the Independent Directors of their registration on the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management

Independent Directors of the company have additionally met 1 time in the financial year 2023 -2024, including for:

a) To review the performance of non independent Directors and the Board as a whole,

b) To review the performance of Board taking into account the views of executive and non executive directors;

c) To assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board this is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors with their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc., through various programmes. These include orientation programme upon induction of new Director, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on an ongoing basis. Further, the Company also makes periodic presentations at the Board and Committee meetings on various aspects of the Company?s operations including on Health and Safety, Sustainability, Performance updates of the Company, Industry scenario, Business Strategy, Internal Control and risks involved and Mitigation Plan. The details of the Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors for FY 2023-24were disclosed on the Company?s website.

APPOINTMENT OF THE REGISTRAR & SHARE TRANSFER AGENT:

Venture Capital and Corporate Investments Private Limited is the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company. Members may contact the RTA for resolving any query related to shares or for effecting transfer of shares, etc.

Name of Registrars & Transfer Agent : Venture Capital and Corporate Investments Private Limited Address : "AURUM", D No.4-50/P-II/57/4F & 5F, 4th & 5th Floors, Plot No.57, Jayabheri Enclave Phase – II, Gachibowli, Serilingampally, Hyderabad – 500 032, Ranga Reddy Dist., Telangana. Phone : +91 040-23818475/476 Website : www.vccipl.com Email : investor.relations@vccipl.com

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Company has laid down a "Code of Business Conduct and Ethics" for the Directors and the Senior Management Personnel. The Board has also approved a Code of Conduct for the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, which incorporates the duties of Independent Directors as laid down in Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will recommend the remuneration in whatever form/fee to be paid to the Managing Director, Whole-time Director, other Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel to the Board for their approval. The level and composition of remuneration/ fee so determined by the Committee shall be reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the quality required to run the Company successfully. The relationship of remuneration/fee to performance should be clear and meet appropriate performance benchmarks. The remuneration should also involve a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals, the same has been mentioned in the Remuneration policy which has been annexed as Annexure-I and also disclosed on the on the Company?s website www.supratrendsltd.com.

A. DIRECTOR/ MANAGING DIRECTOR

Besides the above Criteria, the Remuneration / compensation / commission / fee / incentives to be paid to Director/Managing Director/Whole Time Director shall be governed as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder or any other enactment for the time being in force. If any director draws or receives, directly or indirectly, by way of remuneration any such sums in excess of the limit prescribed by this act or without approval of members by way of Special Resolution, where required, he shall refund such sums to the company, within the time prescribed in the Companies Act,2013.

B. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) may receive remuneration by way of sitting fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof. Provided that the amount of such fees shall be subject to ceiling/ limits as provided under Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder or any other enactment for the time being in force.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

i. Details of Remuneration paid to the Directors for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Name of Director Salary Benefits Commis- sion Bonuses Stock Option & Pension Sitting Fee Total Mathamsetty Venkata Krishna Sunil Kumar Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Udayabhanu Gadiyaram Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Chivukula Surya Prabha Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Raghava Gupta Garre Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil

During the year under review, the Company had not paid the sitting fees for attending the meeting of the Board/Committees to the Non- Executive Directors including the Independent Directors and even to the Managing Director of the Company.

ii. Pecuniary Transactions:

There are no pecuniary relationships or transactions of Non-Executive Directors vis a-vis the Company that Have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading is in accordance with the requirements specified in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Board has adopted the same. Insider Trading Policy explains the guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares as well as the consequences of violation of norms. Insider Trading Policy is available on the website of the Company.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMPs?) of the Company during FY 2023-24 are:

1. Mathamsetty Venkata Krishna Sunil Kumar is Managing Director of the Company.

2. Ms. Nuzhat Fatima Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

MEETINGS OF BOARD:

During the year, the Board of Directors met 6 times, i.e., on 14th April 2023, 04thAugust 2023,28th August 2023,14thNovember 2023,14th February 2024, 27th March 2024.

The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days

BORD OF DIRECTORS, BORD MEETINGS AND THEIR ATTENDENCE AS ON

31 ST MARCH 2024:

Director Category No. of Other Director- ship(s) Number of Membership (s) /Chairmanship(s)** of Board Committeesin other Companiesas on 31.03.2024 No. of Board Meeting attended Whether attended the last AGM (Yes/ No) Mathamsetty Venkata Krishna Sunil Kumar Managing Director Nil Nil 6 Yes Raghava Gupta Garre Independent Director Nil Nil 6 Yes Chivukula Surya Prabha Independent Director Nil Nil 6 Yes Udayabhanu Gadiyaram Independent Director Nil Nil 6 Yes

Notes:

* Excludes Directorships in Private Limited Companies, Foreign Companies and Section 8Companies.

** Only Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee have been considered in termsof Regulation26 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ("Listing Regulations").Membership includes Chairmanship.

# subsequent end of the financial year ended 2023-24 Mr. Raghava Gupta Garre and Mr. Udayabhanu Gadiyaram resigned as Independent Directors on 28th May 2024.

$ subsequent end of the financial year ended 2023-24 Mrs. Chivukula Surya Prabha resigned as Independent Directors on 3rd August, 2024

All Directors are in compliance with the limit on Directorships as prescribed under Regulation 17A of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

None of the Directors are related to each other

Independent Director Means Director as mandated in Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the CompaniesAct, 2013. All the Independent Directors have given the declaration of their independence at the beginning ofthe financial year.

None of the Directors on the Board:

- is a member of more than 10 Board level committees and Chairman of 5 such committees across all the Public Companies in which he or she is a director;

- holds directorships in more than ten public Companies;

A. Serves as Director or as Independent Director (ID) in more than seven listed entities; and who are the Executive Directors serves as ID in more than three listed entities. All the Directors of the Company are appointed/ re-appointed by the Shareholders on the basis of recommendations of the Board and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority.

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

•• Audit Committee

•• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

•• Stakeholders? Relationship Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The management is responsible for the Company?s internal controls and the financial reporting process while the statutory auditors are responsible for performing independent audits of the Company?s financial statements in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices and Indian Accounting Standards framed as per the companies act and rules made their under and for issuing reports based on such audits. The Board of Directors has constituted and entrusted the Audit Committee with the responsibility to supervise these processes and thus ensure accurate and timely disclosures that maintain the transparency, integrity and quality of financial control and reporting. The constitution of the Audit Committee also meets with the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

The Audit Committee comprises of Independent Directors. All members of the Audit Committee are financially literate and bring in expertise in the fields of finance, economics, strategy and management.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Audit Committee met Five times viz., on 14th April 2023, 04th August 2023, 14th November 2023,14th February 2024, 27th March 2024. The below table gives the composition and attendance record of the Audit Committee and the Company Secretary of the Company act as the secretary of the Committee.

The Audit Committee Composition, Number of meetings held/attended during the financial year is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Position Number of meetings during the financial year Held Attended 1 Mr. Raghava Gupta Garre Chairman 5 5 2 Mrs. Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu Member 5 5 3 Mrs. Chivukula Surya Prabha Member 5 5

Note: Audit Committee reconstituted on 3rd August 2024 due to the resignation of the Raghava Gupta Garre, Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu and Chivukula Surya Prabha.

Audit Committeeafter re-constitution:

S.No. Name of the Director Designation 1 Raghavendra Kumar Koduganti Chairman 2 Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu Member 3 Savithri Penumarthi Member

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are mentioned in Annexure II to this report.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board has constituted Nomination & Remuneration Committee consisting of three Non-Executive Independent Directors. The terms of reference of the Committee covers evaluation of compensation and benefits for Executive Director(s), Non-Executive Director(s), Senior Management Employees, framing of policies and systems of the Employee Stock Appreciations Rights Plan 2021 and looking after the issues relating to major HR policies.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Committee met Two times i.e. on 28th August 2023 and 14th February 2024. The below table gives the composition and attendance record of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Company Secretary of the Company act as the secretary of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee are mentioned in Annexure III to this report.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee Composition, Number of meetings held/attended during the financial year is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Position Number of meetings during the financial year Held Attended 1 Chivukula Surya Prabha Chairman 2 2 2 Garre Raghava Gupta Member 2 2 3 Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu Member 2 2

Note: Nomination & Remuneration Committee reconstituted on 3rd August 2024 due to the resignation of the Raghava Gupta Garre, Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu and Chivukula Surya Prabha.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee after re-constitution:

S.No. Name of the Director Designation 1 Raghavendra Kumar Koduganti Chairman 2 Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu Member 3 Savithri Penumarthi Member

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee consisting of Independent Directors.

The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are mentioned in Annexure IV of this report.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Committee met Two time i.e., on 28th August 2023, 14th February 2024. The below table gives the composition and attendance record of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Company Secretary of the Company act as the secretary of the Committee and also designated as Compliance Officer.

Name of the Director Designation Held financial year Attended 1 Chivukula Surya Prabha Chairman 2 2 2 Garre Raghava Gupta Member 2 2 3 Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu Member 2 2

Note: Stakeholders Relationship Committeereconstitutedon 3rd August 2024due to the resignation of the Raghava Gupta Garre, Gadiyaram Udaya Bhanu and Chivukula Surya Prabha.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee after re-constitution:

S.No. Name of the Director Designation 1 Raghavendra Kumar Koduganti Chairman 2 Sridhar Seshadri Gundavarapu Member 3 Savithri Penumarthi Member

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

There were no loans, guarantees or investment made by the company under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, during the financial year 2023-24.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE:

As per the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder.

During F.Y. 2023-24 the Company had received 0 complaints on sexual harassment. a. number of complaints filed during the financial year : Nil b. number of complaints disposed of during the financial year : Nil c. number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year : Nil

DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and based on the representations received from the management, the directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year;

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act. They confirm that there are adequate systems and controls for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating properly; and

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGILANCE MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for its employees and Directors to report concerns about any unethical and improperactivity. No person has been denied the access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle BlowerPolicy is uploaded on the website of the Company website http://www.supratrendsltd.com/invester.html.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17(9) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. It establishes various levels of risks with its varying levels of probability, the likely impact on the business and its mitigation measures. The Internal Auditor evaluates the execution of Risk Management Practices in the Company, in the areas of risk identification, assessment, monitoring, mitigation and reporting.

AUDIT:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

In terms of section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. NSVR & Associates LLP (Firm Reg. No. 008801S/S200060) was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at 35th AGM for a period of 5 years i.e. till the conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting by the members of the Company.

AUDITORS? REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s NSVR & Associates LLP (Firm Regn.No.008801S/ S200060), Statutory Auditors in their report for the Financial Year ended 31st March,

2024. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company under sub-section (12) of section143 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed S. Venkatadri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Internal Auditors of your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

According to Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 the term Internal Financial Control (IFC) means the policies and procedures adopted by the company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds, errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of financial information. Company has well placed, proper and adequate internal financial control system, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is well defined in the Organization. The internal financial control system ensures that all assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. Internal Auditors independently evaluate the adequacy of internal controls and audit the transactions. Independence of the audit and compliance is ensured by timely supervision of the Audit Committee over Internal Audit findings. Significant audit observations and corrective actions as suggested are presented to the Audit Committee on regularly basis

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

In terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointedN. Vanitha, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. The secretarial audit report for FY 2023-24 is given in Form No: MR 3 is herewith annexed as Annexure-V attached hereto and forms part of this Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Mrs. N.Vanitha, Practicing Company Secretary in their report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor have reported to the Audit Committee of the Board, under Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against your Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has developed and implementing a risk management policy which includes the identification there in of elements of risk, which in the opinion of the board may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

Pursuant to the provisions of section 135(1) and read with all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate social responsibility policy) Rules,2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), corporate social responsibility is not applicable to the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

Information required under section134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act,2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-VI.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is available on Company?s website of your Company and can be accessed at URL: www.supratrendsltd.com

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, your Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts or arrangements entered into by your Company with its related parties during the financial year were in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. All such contracts or arrangements, which were approved by the Audit Committee, were in the ordinary course of business and on arm?s length basis. No material contracts or arrangements with related parties within the purview of Section 188(1) of the Act were entered into during the year under review.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Management Discussion & Analysis is herewith annexed as Annexure-VII.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Company is having paid up equity share capital of Rs. 5000000 which is not exceeding Rs.10 crore and Net worth of Rs. (59.66) Lakhs is not exceeding Rs.25 crore, as on the last day of the financial year 2023-24. Hence the provisions of Regulations 17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation 2 of Regulation 46 and para-C, D & E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company is herewith annexed as Annexure-VIII.

LISTING:

Your Company?s shares are presently listed and traded on the BSE Limited; Your Company is regular in paying the listing fee to the BSE Limited.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company considers its Human Resources as the key to achieve its objectives. Keeping this in view, your Company takes utmost care to attract and retain quality employees. The employees are sufficiently empowered and such work environment propels them to achieve higher levels of performance. The unflinching commitment of the employees is the driving force behind the Company?s vision. Your Company appreciates the spirit of its dedicated employees.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF YOUR COMPANY BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT :

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred during the Financial Year 2023-24 except the following.

1. Company received the request for Re-classification of Mrs. D. Veda Reddy, Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy and Mr. Chandra Reddy from "Promoter category to Public Category on 28th August 2023, and shareholders approved the same on 30th September 2023 and Company has made an application for Re-classification of Mrs. D. Veda Reddy, Mr. Nagabhushan Reddy and Mr. Chandra Reddy from "Promoter category to Public Category on October 28, 2023, the approval for the same is received from BSE Limited ("the Stock Exchange") on 07th August 2024.

2. Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August 2024 approved the issue and allotment of i) 51,60,000 (Fifty-One Lakh Sixty Thousand Only) Equity Shares to be issued on preferential basis (ii) 1,09,50,000 (One Crore Nine Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) warrants convertible into equity shares to be issued on a preferential basis and (iii) 88,87,241 (Eighty eight lakhs eighty seven thousand two forty one only) equity shares against swap of equity shares for the acquisition of Rasvat Food Specialties Private Limited ("Rasvat") in the ratio of 1:1 to be issued on a preferential basis.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Refer Report on Corporate Governance para on Transfer of unclaimed / unpaid amounts / shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF?) for additional details.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

- Your Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights/sweat equity shares.

- There was no revision in the Financial Statements. z There has been no change in the nature of business of your Company as on the date of this report.

- There are no proceedings, either filed by Company or filed against Company, pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other courts during the FY 2023-24.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

Not Applicable

GREEN INITIATIVE IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a green initiative in Corporate Governance by allowing paperless compliances by the Companies and permitted the service of Annual Reports and documents to the shareholders through electronic mode subject to certain conditions and your Company continues to send Annual Reports and other communications in electronic mode to the members who have registered their email addresses with your Company/RTA.

