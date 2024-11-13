Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Supra Trends Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till November 15 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. This is for your information and necessary records.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Board of directors approve the allotment of 1,00,000 equity shares in their board meeting held on 22nd October 2024

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Board of directors approved the allotment of 40,50,000 equity shares, 1,09,50,000 warrants for consideration of cash and 88,87,241 equity shares for consideration other than cash.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby Submitting you the outcome of Board meeting held on Friday, September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 11 Aug 2024

Supra Trends Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our previous intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till August 16 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. This is for your information and necessary records. Thanking you Issue Of Warrants & Quarterly Results & Preferential Issue of shares (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 12/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held today, August 14, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved businesses as mentioned in the outcome submitted herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

We hereby submitting you the outcome of the Board meeting held on August 03,2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Supra Trends Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 30th May 2024 which is 48 hours after the said Board Meeting. Any other item as may be discussed. This is for your information and records. Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Resignation of Ms. Sravanti Karuturi, as Internal auditor and appointment of M/S. S. Venkatadri & Co., Chartered Accountants as internal auditor of the company for the FY 2023-24

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024