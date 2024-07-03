iifl-logo-icon 1
Supra Trends Ltd Company Summary

Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Supra Trends Ltd Summary

Supra Trends Limited formerly known as Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited was incorporated on January 23, 1987 with an object to provide financial consultancy services including leasing, hire purchase and investment activities. The name of the Company was changed from Vijay Growth Financial Services Limited to Supra Trends Limited on December 26, 2013. The Company came out with a Public Issue in July 1994. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing including licensed manufacturing, processing, producing, importing, or exporting, marketing, distributing, selling, re-selling, supplying and to act as trader, agent, C &F agent, distributor, representative, job worker or otherwise to deal in all types of apparels, footwear, sportswear and other textiles goods.The Company has discontinued from the business of providing financial services in 2013.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.