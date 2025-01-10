To the members of SURAT TEXTILES MILLS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SURAT TEXTILES MILLS LIMITED (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter collectively referred as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting policies generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified Under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note 41 to the financial statements w.r.t the Sale of assets held for sell comprising all specified tangible assets and other assets of Jolwa Manufacturing Division to the Garden Silks Mills Private Limited and the required disclosure for the same has been given in the financial statements.

2. We draw your attention to Note 42 to the Statements in respect of Composite Scheme of Amalgamation (the "Scheme") between the Company ("Transferee company") and Vareli Trading Company Limited ("Transferor company"), from the appointed date of April 1, 2019, as approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") vide its order dated September 7, 2022. However, the accounting treatment pursuant to the Scheme has been given effect from the date required under Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations, which is the beginning of the preceding period from April 01, 2021. Accordingly, the figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 have been restated to give effect to the aforesaid merger.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these emphasis of matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report;

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response For the year ended 31st March 2023, the companys financial statements include revenue of Rs. 2,531.34 Lakhs generated from trading in commodities and other commodity related activities which were commenced during the year. With a view to verify the reasonableness of the revenue accounting we carried out following procedures: • Understanding the internal control environment for revenue recognition and to test check with a view to verify its operating effectiveness; The company recognises revenue at the point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to entitled in exchange for those goods. • Read terms of the contracts and verified accuracy of sales recognition; In case of revenue recognition risk of material misstatement significantly increases for its timing of transfer of control, cut-offs, accuracy, completeness and presentation and disclosure. This can lead to revenue either being recognised in incorrect accounting periods or at incorrect value thereby impacting the financial statements. Considering these factors, in the context of our audit this matter was of significance and hence a key audit matter. • Verified cut-off documents to ensure that revenue is recognized in correct accounting period and carried out other substantive procedures; • Performed analytical procedures and obtained reasons for major variances; • Evaluated the appropriateness of the managements assessment that the performance obligations arising from sales related activities to satisfy the criteria for revenue recognition, in accordance with Ind AS 115; • Ensured that revenue is recognized in accordance with accounting policy of the Company and adequate & appropriate disclosures made in the financial statements;

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (hereinafter referred as "other information")

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and Management Discussion and Analysis included in the annual report but does not include in standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and board of directors.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matters

In accordance with the Scheme referred to in Note 42 to the standalone financial statements, the figures for the year ended March 31, 2022 have been restated to include the special purpose financial information of the Transferor Companies which reflect total assets (net) of Rs. 0.98 lakhs as at March 31, 2022, total revenue of Rs. NIL lakhs, total net loss after tax of Rs. 0.63 lakhs and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 0.63 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022 and cash inflows (net) of Rs. 0.36 lakhs for the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The said special purpose financial information of the Transferor Companies have been audited by other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us and have been relied upon by us. We have audited the adjustments made by the management consequent to the merger of the Transferor Companies with the Company to arrive at restated figures for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this other matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations as at March 31, 2023.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v. During the year Company has not declared / paid any dividend hence reporting under rule 11 (f) is not applicable to that extent.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. During the year the company has inadequate profit, accordingly the remuneration paid to director by the company is as per the provision of Section 197 of the Act, where requisite approvals have been taken in the general meeting. The ministry of corporate affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to comment upon by us;

SHARP & TANNAN ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Pune, May 24, 2023 UDIN: 23047751BGTHXG1981

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report on even date)

i. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us;

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) of the Company.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets of the Company.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of PPE to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain PPE were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered documents provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the company has not made any revaluation of PPE (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information & explanations given to us, we report that there is no proceeding initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) having regard to the nature of inventory, the inventory has been physical verified by the management during the year. The physical inventory verification done by the management and certification of physical verifications by competent person, is reasonable, and the procedure & coverage of such verification followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on the verification between the physical stock and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) during the year company does not have any working capital from banks or financial institution. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us;

(a) During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates except the Inter Corporate Deposit (ICD) granted to the parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the details are as follows;

(Rs. In lakhs) Particulars (Loans/ICDs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Others 850.00 Total of Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year 850.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Others 732.06 Total of Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 732.06

(b) During the year company has granted ICDs to the parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as per clause (iii) (a) and the terms and conditions of the grant of ICDs are not prejudicial to the companys interest. The company has not given the security or provided any guarantees or advances in the nature of loans to any subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other parties.

(c) In respect of ICDs granted during the year by the Company as referred in clause (iii)(a), the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, according to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the repayment of principal and interest is not due as on reporting date hence, we are not able to comment on regularity of repayment of principal and interest as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in respect of loans granted during the year, the repayment of principal and interest is not due as on reporting date hence, we are not able to comment on overdue amounts more than 90 days and above.

(e) There are no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to information and explanation provided to us, during the year the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments and provided any guarantees and securities to the parties covered under section 185 & 186 of the Act. Accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues as mentioned above were in arrears as at March 31, 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, no statutory dues as mentioned above in clause (vii) (a), which have not been deposited on account of dispute as at March 31, 2023. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (vii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

viii. According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. According to the information & explanations given to us, the company does not have any loans or borrowings from bank or financial institution or any other lenders during the year. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (ix) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (x) (a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly reporting on paragraph 3 Clause (x) (b) is not applicable to the company.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us no material fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on the audit procedures performed by us there is no any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in the form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

(a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) we have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till the balance sheet date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Accordingly, reporting on Paragraph 3 Clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) & (d) is not applicable.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not incurred any cash losses and there were cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 853.28 Lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting on Paragraph 3 Clause (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the accounts and record examined by us, we report that company is not falling under the criteria specified in the section 135 of the act and spent the same towards the fund specified in schedule VII of the act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 Clause (xx) (a) & (b) of the order are not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the year. Hence, the Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

SHARP & TANNAN ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 0109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Pune, May 24, 2023 UDIN: 23047751BGTHXG1981

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report on even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Section 143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SURAT TEXTILES MILLS LIMITED (hereinafter referred as "the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as "the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI").

Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed Under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.