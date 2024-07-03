Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹8.14
Prev. Close₹8.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.45
Day's High₹8.14
Day's Low₹7.86
52 Week's High₹13.9
52 Week's Low₹7.27
Book Value₹9.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)175.88
P/E12.52
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.21
22.21
22.21
22.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.97
173.91
111.5
115.81
Net Worth
205.18
196.12
133.71
138.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.14
180.28
200.51
138.71
yoy growth (%)
-27.25
-10.08
44.54
4.85
Raw materials
-91.71
-140.72
-156.09
-105.86
As % of sales
69.93
78.05
77.84
76.31
Employee costs
-2.44
-2.16
-3.15
-2.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.41
10.78
14.96
15.38
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.46
-0.49
-0.78
Tax paid
-2.92
-2.98
-6.77
1.3
Working capital
-20.12
23.29
1.25
-24.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.25
-10.08
44.54
4.85
Op profit growth
78.53
-45.28
3.92
176.04
EBIT growth
52.09
-27.53
1.1
195.4
Net profit growth
85.62
-4.67
-50.95
172.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
156.82
132.3
Excise Duty
18.1
15.08
Net Sales
138.72
117.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.65
1.77
Independent Director
Ketan Arunchandra Jariwala
Independent Director
Kruti Kothari
Whole-time Director
Paresh V. Chothani
Managing Director
Alok P Shah
Independent Director
Deepak N Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahek GauravJaju
Independent Director
Manish Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Suhail P Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd
Summary
Surat Trade and Mercantile Ltd was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Surat Textile Mills Limited on November 29, 1945. The name of the Company was changed to Garden All Cotton Limited with effect from July 21, 1993. Again, the name was changed to Garden Cottons and Yarns Ltd. with effect from October 5, 1993 and consequently to Surat Textile Mills Limited with effect from March 11, 1997. The Company is presently engaged in the business of trading in commodities and commodity related activities while considering the resources and size of the Company. The companys 3 manufacturing plants are located in Surat, Gujarat.In Mar.95, it issued rights shares at a premium and FCDs. During 1994-95, STML privately placed secured redeemable PCDs with financial institutions. The above proceeds were utilised for the companys expansion cum modernisation programme which it undertook by installing 25,200 spindles and manufactured PFY having a installed capacity of 17,500 TPA. The above expansion were completed and production was started in 1996.The Poly Condensation Unit commenced commercial production of Fibre grade Polyester Chips in 1996. The implementation of the POY Spinning project has been set up into two two phases due to demand recession. The companys yarn doubling and grassing project at silvassa became fully operational during 1996-97.In 1998 the company installed 12,384 spindles of synthetic fibre at Vareli and production started in the same year. Th
Read More
The Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is ₹175.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is 12.52 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is ₹7.27 and ₹13.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.14%, 3 Years at -31.02%, 1 Year at -15.77%, 6 Month at -11.49%, 3 Month at -12.07% and 1 Month at -5.32%.
