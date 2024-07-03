iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Share Price

7.92
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.14
  • Day's High8.14
  • 52 Wk High13.9
  • Prev. Close8.01
  • Day's Low7.86
  • 52 Wk Low 7.27
  • Turnover (lac)4.45
  • P/E12.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.67
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)175.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.14

Prev. Close

8.01

Turnover(Lac.)

4.45

Day's High

8.14

Day's Low

7.86

52 Week's High

13.9

52 Week's Low

7.27

Book Value

9.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

175.88

P/E

12.52

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

0

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.21

22.21

22.21

22.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

182.97

173.91

111.5

115.81

Net Worth

205.18

196.12

133.71

138.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.14

180.28

200.51

138.71

yoy growth (%)

-27.25

-10.08

44.54

4.85

Raw materials

-91.71

-140.72

-156.09

-105.86

As % of sales

69.93

78.05

77.84

76.31

Employee costs

-2.44

-2.16

-3.15

-2.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.41

10.78

14.96

15.38

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.46

-0.49

-0.78

Tax paid

-2.92

-2.98

-6.77

1.3

Working capital

-20.12

23.29

1.25

-24.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.25

-10.08

44.54

4.85

Op profit growth

78.53

-45.28

3.92

176.04

EBIT growth

52.09

-27.53

1.1

195.4

Net profit growth

85.62

-4.67

-50.95

172.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

156.82

132.3

Excise Duty

18.1

15.08

Net Sales

138.72

117.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.65

1.77

View Annually Results

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ketan Arunchandra Jariwala

Independent Director

Kruti Kothari

Whole-time Director

Paresh V. Chothani

Managing Director

Alok P Shah

Independent Director

Deepak N Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahek GauravJaju

Independent Director

Manish Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Suhail P Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd

Summary

Surat Trade and Mercantile Ltd was originally incorporated as Public Limited Company in the name of Surat Textile Mills Limited on November 29, 1945. The name of the Company was changed to Garden All Cotton Limited with effect from July 21, 1993. Again, the name was changed to Garden Cottons and Yarns Ltd. with effect from October 5, 1993 and consequently to Surat Textile Mills Limited with effect from March 11, 1997. The Company is presently engaged in the business of trading in commodities and commodity related activities while considering the resources and size of the Company. The companys 3 manufacturing plants are located in Surat, Gujarat.In Mar.95, it issued rights shares at a premium and FCDs. During 1994-95, STML privately placed secured redeemable PCDs with financial institutions. The above proceeds were utilised for the companys expansion cum modernisation programme which it undertook by installing 25,200 spindles and manufactured PFY having a installed capacity of 17,500 TPA. The above expansion were completed and production was started in 1996.The Poly Condensation Unit commenced commercial production of Fibre grade Polyester Chips in 1996. The implementation of the POY Spinning project has been set up into two two phases due to demand recession. The companys yarn doubling and grassing project at silvassa became fully operational during 1996-97.In 1998 the company installed 12,384 spindles of synthetic fibre at Vareli and production started in the same year. Th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd share price today?

The Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is ₹175.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is 12.52 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is ₹7.27 and ₹13.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd?

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.14%, 3 Years at -31.02%, 1 Year at -15.77%, 6 Month at -11.49%, 3 Month at -12.07% and 1 Month at -5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.