Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Surat Trade And Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September,2024. Accordingly, please find attached a copy of the approved Unaudited Financial Results together with a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Surat Trade And Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Accordingly, please find attached a copy of the approved Unaudited Financial Results together with a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 8th August, 2024, have approved and reconstituted the CSR Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Audit Committee, Management Committee and NRC Committee by inducting Mr. Manish Gandhi, Director of the Company as a new member in place of Mr. Ketan Jariwala whose term expires due to end of his 2nd tenure. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Surat Trade And Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, May 24, 2024 inter alia, has approved / noted the following agendas attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024