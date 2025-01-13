Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.21
22.21
22.21
22.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.97
173.91
111.5
115.81
Net Worth
205.18
196.12
133.71
138.02
Minority Interest
Debt
1.8
0.18
0.45
0.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.51
1.41
2.22
1.97
Total Liabilities
210.49
197.71
136.38
140.66
Fixed Assets
13.41
11.91
12.34
11.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
135.49
137.79
89.98
71.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.04
0.9
0.09
Networking Capital
60.61
47.32
31.76
48.79
Inventories
14.05
0
0.96
9.61
Inventory Days
26.74
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.89
Debtor Days
5.26
Other Current Assets
47.75
48.26
35.92
40.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-0.2
-0.3
-0.52
Creditor Days
1.44
Other Current Liabilities
-0.85
-0.74
-4.82
-2.24
Cash
0.9
0.65
1.39
8.66
Total Assets
210.49
197.71
136.37
140.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.