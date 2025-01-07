Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.14
180.28
200.51
138.71
yoy growth (%)
-27.25
-10.08
44.54
4.85
Raw materials
-91.71
-140.72
-156.09
-105.86
As % of sales
69.93
78.05
77.84
76.31
Employee costs
-2.44
-2.16
-3.15
-2.46
As % of sales
1.86
1.19
1.57
1.77
Other costs
-23.75
-29.99
-27.72
-17.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.11
16.63
13.82
12.51
Operating profit
13.22
7.4
13.54
13.03
OPM
10.08
4.1
6.75
9.39
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.46
-0.49
-0.78
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.76
-0.97
-0.38
Other income
4.73
4.6
2.89
3.52
Profit before tax
17.41
10.78
14.96
15.38
Taxes
-2.92
-2.98
-6.77
1.3
Tax rate
-16.8
-27.66
-45.3
8.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.48
7.8
8.18
16.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.48
7.8
8.18
16.68
yoy growth (%)
85.62
-4.67
-50.95
172.14
NPM
11.04
4.32
4.08
12.03
