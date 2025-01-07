iifl-logo-icon 1
Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.92
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.14

180.28

200.51

138.71

yoy growth (%)

-27.25

-10.08

44.54

4.85

Raw materials

-91.71

-140.72

-156.09

-105.86

As % of sales

69.93

78.05

77.84

76.31

Employee costs

-2.44

-2.16

-3.15

-2.46

As % of sales

1.86

1.19

1.57

1.77

Other costs

-23.75

-29.99

-27.72

-17.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.11

16.63

13.82

12.51

Operating profit

13.22

7.4

13.54

13.03

OPM

10.08

4.1

6.75

9.39

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.46

-0.49

-0.78

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.76

-0.97

-0.38

Other income

4.73

4.6

2.89

3.52

Profit before tax

17.41

10.78

14.96

15.38

Taxes

-2.92

-2.98

-6.77

1.3

Tax rate

-16.8

-27.66

-45.3

8.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.48

7.8

8.18

16.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.48

7.8

8.18

16.68

yoy growth (%)

85.62

-4.67

-50.95

172.14

NPM

11.04

4.32

4.08

12.03

