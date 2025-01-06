iifl-logo-icon 1
Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.9
(-1.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd

Surat Trade FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.41

10.78

14.96

15.38

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.46

-0.49

-0.78

Tax paid

-2.92

-2.98

-6.77

1.3

Working capital

-20.12

23.29

1.25

-24.82

Other operating items

Operating

-6.02

30.62

8.93

-8.91

Capital expenditure

-3.81

-0.19

0

-120.63

Free cash flow

-9.83

30.42

8.93

-129.54

Equity raised

203.93

184.66

163.46

129.61

Investing

33.52

-6.61

13.49

-1.81

Financing

0.67

-1.72

1.5

-0.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

228.29

206.76

187.39

-2.73

Surat Trade : related Articles

No Record Found

