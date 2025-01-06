Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.41
10.78
14.96
15.38
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.46
-0.49
-0.78
Tax paid
-2.92
-2.98
-6.77
1.3
Working capital
-20.12
23.29
1.25
-24.82
Other operating items
Operating
-6.02
30.62
8.93
-8.91
Capital expenditure
-3.81
-0.19
0
-120.63
Free cash flow
-9.83
30.42
8.93
-129.54
Equity raised
203.93
184.66
163.46
129.61
Investing
33.52
-6.61
13.49
-1.81
Financing
0.67
-1.72
1.5
-0.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
228.29
206.76
187.39
-2.73
