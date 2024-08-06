iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd AGM

7.39
(3.36%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Surat Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached herewith. This is to inform you that 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 6th August, 2024 at 3.30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means in accordance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities of Exchange Board of India. Further, in that connection, please find enclosed the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. please find enclosed voting results bearing details of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM which was conducted through electronic means for the business contained in the Notice dated 27th June, 2024. We are also enclosing Scrutinizers Report. Based on the Scrutinizers Report, the business items as mentioned in the Notice have been passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Surat Trade: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Surat Trade & Merchantile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.