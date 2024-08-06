Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached herewith. This is to inform you that 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 6th August, 2024 at 3.30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means in accordance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities of Exchange Board of India. Further, in that connection, please find enclosed the proceedings of the AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. please find enclosed voting results bearing details of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM which was conducted through electronic means for the business contained in the Notice dated 27th June, 2024. We are also enclosing Scrutinizers Report. Based on the Scrutinizers Report, the business items as mentioned in the Notice have been passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)