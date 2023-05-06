Dear Shareholders,

Your directors are pleased to present the 78th Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this report.

Summarised Financial Highlights

The financial performance of business operations of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarised as below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 6056.37 2497.68 Other income 1945.99 965.19 Total Income 8002.36 3462.87 Operating Profit/(Loss) / EBITDA (including other income) 1384.71 418.98 Add/Less: Finance Costs 5.00 3.46 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses 1379.71 415.52 Add/Less: Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses 32.44 41.34 Profit/(Loss) before tax 1347.27 374.18

Review of Operations

FY 2023-24 was the first full financial year of operations of your Company with new business activities of trading in commodities and other commodity related activities, which commenced from third quarter of FY 2022-23. Commodity trading involves buying and selling goods such as metals, energy, and agricultural products. It can be done through futures contracts on exchanges, allowing traders to speculate on price movements or hedge against them. Earlier in April 2022, the Company disposed of all the assets together with land, buildings and plant and machineries in relation to its manufacturing unit located at Village Jolwa, Taluka Palsana, District Surat. The funds realized on sale of these assets were also deployed prudently in a phased manner in diversified financial instruments for the remaining period ended on 31st March, 2023.

During FY 24, your Company achieved Income from Operations of Rs. 60.56 Crore from the Commodity trading business as compared to Rs. 24.98 Crore in FY 23. Your Company earned higher Other Income of Rs. 19.46 Crore during FY 24 as compared to Rs. 9.65 crore in FY 23 which represents earnings from investments in Mutual Funds and other financial instruments.

Increase in Other Income was primarily on account of additional funds deployed as well as increased returns in the financial market during FY 24. Every category of debt and equity have done well.

Commodities demonstrated robust performance for the third consecutive year, The CRB Index delivered positive returns, overcoming a turbulent period.

War-like situations in many countries put the world on edge. Despite that, with improved consumer spending and the announcement of interest rate cuts in 2024, the financial world delivered some exceptional returns, including commodities.

We propose to deploy additional funds in the commodities business in a calibrated manner in FY25, after proper evaluation of related external risk factors, if any, and the overall business scenario.

Dividend

With a view to conserve the resources for future growth, the directors of the Company have decided not to recommend any dividend on equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024.

Transfer to Reserves

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits for FY24 in Profit and Loss Account.

Change of name of the Company

As the members are aware, consequent to sale/transfer of the assets its manufacturing division at village Jolwa, Talika Palsana, Dist. Surat April, 2022, your Company commenced the new activities of trading in commodities and other commodity related business from third quarter of FY23. Accordingly, it was considered appropriate to align its name as per the newly added business commenced by the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th August, 2023 approved the proposal for change of name of the Company from "Surat Textile Mills Limited" to "Surat Trade and Mercantile Limited" along with the consequential amendments required to be made in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, subject to the approval of ROC, CRC, MCA and the Members of the Company.

Further in accordance with the provisions of Section 13 and 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and pursuant to Regulation 45 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Requirements, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), to the extent applicable, the Company obtained shareholders approval by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot Process vide Notice dated 14th August, 2023, to effect the change in the Companys name and make necessary consequential alterations to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Office of the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 18th September, 2023.

Industry Structure and Development

Indian Economy

The Indian economy has witnessed an average of more than 8% annual growth since the covid-induced output contraction in FY21. The growth propelled the Indian economy to $3.5 trillion and set the stage for achieving the $5-trillion government target in the next few years.

Indias gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Fiscal 2024 has been upgraded to 8.2%, driven by strong growth in investments, services and manufacturing. This was despite agriculture growth of only 1.4%.

The Governments strengthened thrust on capex will augur well for the economy in the mid to long term with the creation of employment opportunities, improved infrastructure and elevated ease of doing business in the country. RBI has recently upgraded estimated growth at 7.2% in FY 25 owing to expected recovery in agriculture and private consumption in addition to the governments capex initiatives.

With continuity of the government post-elections, reforms momentum is expected to continue which should spur growth and ensure macro-economic stability, presenting an "optimistic economic outlook" for the coming year. Company results have been strong supporting growth and tax revenues. S&P has upgraded Indias outlook to positive from stable.

As per International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates India will be the third largest economy before 2030 with its GDP projected to surpass both Japan and Germany. Both private consumption and investment are projected to rise steadily, contributing to GDP expansion.

Inflation in India has remained within the Reserve Banks target range of 2-6 per cent since September 2023, contributing to a stable economic environment, the report added.

While weather remains a risk, there is a forecast of above normal rains in the current year which may lead to better agriculture production.

Opportunities, Challenges, Threats, Risks and Concerns

In 2023, agricultural markets grappled with notable volatility, especially in spices, rice, cotton etc. El Nino and other extreme weather events heightened concerns about the supply of several agricultural commodities. However, food inflation came down with improved availability. Several Indian commodities are fluctuating in price. Gold prices rose 1.5% this month to a 6- month high, while crude oil prices fell 5% to a 4-month low owing to sluggish global demand. Silver has been out primary commodity segment last fiscal. Silver prices have been very volatile. These changes are caused by supply and demand, production costs, economic development, geopolitical events, natural catastrophes, speculative trading, and government policies. But its volatility has also presented opportunities for higher returns.

The variables cited above impact commodity prices and the global economy, influencing consumer products, stock markets, and other industries. These swings have major effects on Indias economy.

Trade disruptions may hurt commodity-dependent economies. Even as prices fall, commodities market volatility is expected to provide economic concerns. Commodity pricing, global trade dynamics, and changing rules and standards may impact actual economic activity, inflation, and economic development in India.

With a 7% -plus growth rate for the third consecutive year in FY 24, India sits on the cusp of advancement while facing several challenges. Geopolitical tensions, climate change and economic growth are factors that will support longer term value for commodities.

Your company mitigates price risk by hedging its entire commodity exposure. However, a threat is that opportunities with good returns might get limited.

Business Outlook

As FY 25 begins, the focus shifts to the outlook. Positive underlying fundamentals in India, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and anticipated easing by the Federal Reserve and the RBI indicate that the bullion complex is poised to experience an upward trend in the coming year. Expectation of increase in investment demand and ongoing Central Bank purchases are expected to fuel bullish momentum for gold further, potentially pushing it to new record highs alongside silver.

Commodity prices are projected to experience a slight downturn in 2024 and 2025 but are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels.

After three years of extreme volatility, commodities prices are set to broadly stabilise in 2024. However, adverse weather conditions, escalating geopolitical tensions and soaring shipping costs are among the risks to watch to commodity price forecasts.

In a statement by RBI Governor stated that during 2024- 25 so far, domestic economic activity has maintained resilience while manufacturing activity continues to gain ground on the back of strengthening domestic demand. Private consumption, the mainstay of aggregate demand, is recovering with steady discretionary spending in urban areas.

The healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, the governments continued thrust on capex, high- capacity utilisation, and business optimism augur well for investment activity.

Share Capital

As on March 31, 2024, the paid-up share capital of the Company stood at Rs. 2220.64 Lakhs consisting of 222064440 equity shares of Rs.l each fully paid up.

Out of the above, the Promoters held 152004917 equity shares comprising 68.45% of the equity share capital of the Company. There was neither any change in the share capital of the Company nor was there any change in the shareholding of the Promoter of the Company during the year.

Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Companies

The Company has no subsidiary / joint venture / associates for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, the requirements pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

The policy for determining material subsidiaries formulated by the Board of Directors is disclosed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.stml.in.

Resources and Liquidity

Our principal sources of liquidity are cash and cash equivalents, investments and the cash flow that we generate from our operations. We understand that liquidity in the Balance Sheet has to balance between earning adequate returns and the need to cover financial and business requirements. We continue to be debt-free and maintain adequate liquidity to meet our operational requirements.

There was no outstanding term loan at the beginning or at the end of financial year 2023-24. No fresh Term Loan was availed by the Company during the year. The Company has not availed any working capital facility from Banks during the year.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Executive Director, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The complete list of Directors of the Company has been provided as part of the Corporate Governance Report.

Re-appointment /appointment of Directors

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the Articles of Association of your Company, Mr. Paresh V. Chothani (DIN: 00218632) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Based on performance evaluation and the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Paresh V. Chothani for your approval.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee("NRC") and Board of Directors, members by way of Postal Ballotthrough Special Resolution approved the Appointment of Mr. Suhail P. Shah as the Wholetime Director designated as Executive Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st September 2023 and remuneration thereof. Based on recommendation of NRC and in accordance with provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, Mr. Manish Gandhi (DIN: 10671306) was appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company by the Board of Directors on 27th June 2024, for a term of 5 years commencing from 27th June, 2024 upto 26th June, 2029, subject to the approval of Members.

Based on recommendation of NRC and in accordance with provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors on 27th June 2024, approved the re-appointment of Ms. Kruti Kothari (DIN: 08502921) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from 9th July, 2024 upto 8th July, 2029, subject to the approval of Members.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board of Directors on 27th June 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Paresh V. Chothani (DIN: 00218632) as the Wholetime Director of the Company, for a further period of 5(five) years with effect from 26th November, 2024 and remuneration thereof.

Necessary Resolutions for the re-appointment/ appointment of the aforesaid Directors have been included in the notice convening the ensuing AGM and requisite details have been provided in the explanatory statement of the Notice. The Board recommends their appointment/ re-appointment.

Brief details as required under Secretarial Standard-2 and under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with respect to directors being appointed / reappointed, are provided as an annexure to the Notice convening the 78th AGM.

Cessation of Directors

During the year under review, Mr. Harishchandra B. Bharucha has retired from the office of directorship of the Company on expiry of his second term of 5 (five) years on 31st March, 2024 and therefore ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31st March, 2024.

The Company places on record its sincere appreciation of the contribution during his tenure on the Board of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

As on 31st March, 2024 the following persons were the Ke Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder: 1. Mr. Alok P. Shah, Managing Director 2. Mr. Paresh V. Chothani, Wholetime Director 3. Mr. Suhail P. Shah, Wholetime Director 4. Mr. Chandresh S. Punjabi, Chief Financial Officer 5. Ms. MahekGauravJaju, Company Secretary

Independent Directors

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors appointed/re-appointed during the year under review are person(s) of integrity and possess core skills/expertise/ competencies (including the proficiency) as identified by the Board of Directors as required in the context of Companys business(es) and sector(s) for the Company to function effectively.

In terms of the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 25(8) of the Regulations, all the Independent Directors of the Company have furnished a declaration to the Compliance Officer of the Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24th May, 2024 stating that they fulfil the criteria of Independent Director as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16(l)(b) of the Regulations, and are not being disqualified to act as an Independent Director. Further, they have declared that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder and the Regulations, and are independent of the management.

During the year under review, the Company did not have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with any of its directors, other than payment of remuneration to the Executive Directors and payment of sitting fees to Non-executive Directors and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committees of the Company.

The Independent Directors have also given declaration of compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to their name appearing in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Appointment and Tenure of the Independent Directors, including code for Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company, www.stml.in.

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors

In terms of requirements under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 13th February, 2024.

The Independent Directors at the meeting, inter alia, reviewed the following:

Performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole.

Performance of the Chairman of the Board, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Number of meetings of the Board

During the year under review, 5 (five) Board Meetings were held on the following dates 24th May, 2023, 06th July, 2023, 11th August, 2023, 07th November, 2023 and 13th February,2024. The gap between any two meetings was not more than one hundred twenty days as mandated under the provisions of Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(2) of the Regulations.

Committees of the Board

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority.

The following statutory Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

Audit Committee of Directors

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective Committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report. During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board.

Familiarization / Orientation program for Independent Directors

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of the Regulations, the Company has adopted a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities and other relevant details. These programmes aim to provide insights into the Company to enable the Independent Directors to understand its business in depth and contribute significantly to the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 46, the details required are available on the website of your Company at http://www. stml.in/policies.aspx.

Composition of the Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises Mr. Deepak N. Shah as its Chairperson, Mr. Ketan A. Jariwala and Ms. Kruti Kothari, all of whom are Independent Directors as members. More details on the Committee are given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10), the Board has devised a policy on evaluation of performance of Board of Directors, Committees and Individual directors. The policy is also in compliance to Regulation 19 read with Schedule II, Part D of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria for the Performance Evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance assessment of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated at separate meetings of Independent Directors. The same was also discussed in the meetings of NRC and the Board. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has established a framework for the evaluation process of performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors and the same was adopted by the Board.

During the period under review, the Board of Directors have carried out the evaluation of the performance of Independent Directors and their independence criteria and the Independent Directors in their meeting held on 13th February, 2024 have evaluated the performance of the Chairman and Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Board and Company management.

Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management

All Board members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the year 2023-24. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director of the Company is contained in this Annual Report. The Managing Director and CFO have certified to the Board with regard to the financial statements and other matters as required under regulation 17(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

Code for Prevention of Insider Trading

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code of Conduct also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website at http://www.stml.in/policies.aspx.

Procedure for Nomination, Appointment & Remuneration of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has been mandated to oversee and develop competency requirements for the Board based on the industry requirements and business strategy of the Company.

The NRC reviews and evaluates the profiles of potential candidates for appointment of Directors and meets them prior to making recommendations of their nomination to the Board.

Directors are appointed / re-appointed with the approval of the Members for a term in accordance with the provisions of the law and the Articles of Association. The initial appointment of Managing / Wholetime Director is generally for a period of 3-5 years. All Directors other than Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation unless otherwise specifically provided under the Articles of Association or under any statute. One-third of the Directors who are liable to retire by rotation, retire at every Annual General Meeting and are eligible for reappointment.

Disclosures of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration and other details as required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, are provided as "Annexure B".

None of the directors or Managing Director of the Company received any remuneration or commission from Subsidiary Companies of your Company.

The detail of remuneration paid to the Directors including the Managing Director of the Company is provided in Corporate Governance Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 134(l)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation and compliance certificate given by the executives of the Company, and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts and also on the basis of discussions with the Statutory Auditors of the Company from time to time, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during Financial Year 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Sections 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the loss of the Company for that period;

(c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) they have prepared the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis;

(e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

(f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Corporate Governance Report

Your Company is in compliance with all the applicable provisions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Chapter IV of the Listing Regulations. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V(C) of the Regulations is provided in a separate section as Annexure F and forms part of this Report. The required certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations is annexed to this Annual Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

In terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee ("CSR Committee") is in existence to monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company as approved by the Board and the said policy is available on the official website of the Company i.e., http://www.stml.in/ under the link: https://www.stml.in/policies.aspx.

Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Harishchandra B. Bharucha as member of the the CSR Committee, Mr. Deepak N. Shah was inducted as member of the Committee with the consent of Board of Directors obtained through circular resolution.

The present members of the CSR Committee comprise of Mr. Ketan Jariwala as the Chairman, Mr. Paresh V. Chothani and Deepak N. Shah as Members. The CSR Committee met on 13th February, 2024 to review the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

For the F.Y. 2023-24, the provisions of Section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable since the Company is not falling under the criteria as prescribed with respect to net worth or turnover or net profit during the immediately preceding financial year.

Further, pursuant to Rule 3(2) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022 ("the Amendment Rules") issued by MCA notification dated 20 September ,2022, the company is exempted from compliance from CSR compliance/ spending for the F.Y. 2023-24, however, the disclosure with respect to constitution of CSR Committee and the report of the committee has been made forming part of the Annexure A.

Related Party Transactions

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the Financial Year under review were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

The statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the audit committee / the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature or when the need for these transactions cannot be foreseen in advance.

Details of transactions with Related Parties as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure E in Form AOC - 2 forms integral part of this Report.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations your company has filed half yearly report on Related Party Transactions with the stock exchanges.

The Company has formulated a policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions which has been uploaded on the Companys website which can be accessed at following link http://www.stml.in/policies.aspx.

In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company submits details of related party transactions on a consolidated basis as per the format specified in the relevant accounting standards to the stock exchanges on a half-yearly basis.

The details of the transactions with related parties are provided in the accompanying Financial Statements.

Auditors

Statutory auditors

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Statutory Auditor M/s Sharp and Tannan Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number 109983W) were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 76th AGM held on 13th September, 2022 to hold office from the conclusion of the said meeting till the conclusion of the 81st AGM to be held in the year 2027. As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Statutory Auditors have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Further, pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has obtained certificate from them to the effect that their continued appointment, would be in accordance with the conditions prescribed under the Act and the Rules made thereunder, as may be applicable.

Representatives of M/s Sharp and Tannan Associates, Statutory Auditors of your Company attended the previous AGM of the Company held on 11th August, 2023.

Report on Financial Statements

The report of M/s Sharp & Tannan Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 109983W), the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024 is annexed to the financial statements in terms of the provisions of Section 134(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The observations of the Auditors in their report are self-explanatory and/or explained suitably in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements. The report of the Statutory Auditors does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation or comment of the Board.

Cost records and cost audit

Consequent to the sale / transfer of assets of Jolwa Manufacturing division in April 2022 and no other manufacturing activity in operation, maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Company had intimated to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Cost Audit Department updating them on the decision of the management with intimation to the outgoing cost auditors.

Secretarial Audit

The Board has appointed M/s Jigar Vyas & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 in the prescribed form MR-3 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure D to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation or comment of the Board.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report duly signed by Mr. Jigar Vyas Practicing Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No. FCS 8019) has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within the stipulated time, in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has generally complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), respectively issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s Aadil Aibada & Associates (ICAI Membership No.045310), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company, for the financial year 2023-24.

Consequent to the resignation of M/s Aadil Aibada & Associates (ICAI Membership No.045310), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24th May, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s K. S. Jagirdar & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor for the year 2024-25 in accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The audit committee in consultation with the Internal Auditor formulates the scope, functioning, periodicity and methodology for conducting the internal audit.

Internal Control Systems & their adequacy

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The certification provided in the CEO and CFO certification section of the Annual Report discusses the adequacy of our Internal Control System and procedures.

Internal Financial Control System and their Adequacy

The Company has internal financial controls which are adequate and were operating effectively. The controls are adequate for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Your Company has in placed adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The internal audit report is discussed with the Management and members of the Audit Committee to keep a check on the existing systems and take corrective action to further enhance the control measures.

The internal auditors of the Company have in compliance with provisions of Section 177 (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirmed to the Audit Committee that the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls and the systems of risk management are robust and defensible.

Statutory Auditors of the Company have in their Report dated 24th May, 2024, opined that the Company has, in all material respects adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024.

Material changes and commitments

Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Annual Report, there have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators/ Proceedings

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Board policies

The details of the policies approved and adopted by the Board as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations are provided in Corporate Governance Report.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

In terms of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of the Regulations, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has formulated a policy relating to appointment and determination of the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel which has been adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The NRC has also developed the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors and for making payments to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Your directors affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management Personnel and other employees is as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company. The said policy is annexed herewith as Annexure C forming part of this report and available on the website of the Company i.e. http://www.stml.in/policies.aspx.

Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

The Company has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) and the rules made thereunder. The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace.

The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

Pursuantto Section 21ofthe Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Rules, 2013, the Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) where any grievance of sexual harassment at workplace can be reported.

During the year under review, your Directors have not received any complaint of sexual harassment from the 1C. Moreover, there were neither any complaint pending at the beginning of the year nor were there any complaints that remained pending as at the end of the year.

The Policy of the "Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace" of the Company is available on the web link of the Company at http://www.stml.in/policies. aspx.

Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS)/Financial Statements

Your Company follows Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the preparation of its financial statements. Your Company has consistently applied applicable accounting policies during the year under review. Management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an ongoing basis. The Company discloses its financial results on a quarterly basis which are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as required under the provisions of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, as amended.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

Information regarding employees in accordance with the provisions of Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure B to this Report.

Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism

In terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulations, the Company has established an effective mechanism called Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Mechanism). The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to promote responsible whistle blowing by employees or by any other person who avails such mechanism.

It protects employees or any other person who avails such mechanism wishing to raise a concern about serious irregularities, unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud within the Company by reporting the same to the Audit Committee.

The functioning of the Whistle Blower Mechanism/Vigil Mechanism existing in the Company is reviewed by the Audit Committee on Annual basis. During the year under review, no compliant has been received and no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the Website of the Company at http://www.stml.in.

Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo

Your Company during April 2022, disposed of all its assets of its manufacturing division located at Village Jolwa, Taluka Palsana, Dist, Surat and discontinued its business of manufacturing of Polyester Chips and Yarns. The management after considering various options for possible alternate business commenced the new activities of Trading in Commodities and other Commodity related business from 3"1 quarter of FY 23. Therefore, there are no reportable details relating to conservation of energy or technology absorption. There were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year under review.

CEO and CFO certification.

Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Managing Director and CFO Certification forms part of the Annual Report. Managing Director and CFO also provide quarterly certification on financial results, while placing the financial results before the Board in terms of the Listing Regulations.

Health, safety and environment

Your Company believe that organisations sustainability is directly proportional to the safety, health and environment management. We endeavourto demonstrate environmental and social responsibility at every step.

Our safety, health and environment objectives include complying with all applicable laws relevant to the Company and its business activities. The Management believes in sharing responsibility throughout the hierarchy in conforming to the existing laws.

The Company has obtained necessary approvals from concerned Government Department / safety clearances as applicable to the Company.

Industrial Relations / Human Resources

During the year under review, industrial relations in the Company continued to be cordial and peaceful.

Green Initiatives

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiatives and going beyond it, the Notice of 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company including the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 are being sent to all Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s).

Risk Management

Your Company periodically assesses the risks in the internal and external environment along with treating the risks and incorporates risk management plans in its strategy, business and operational plans. Your Company recognizes that the risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in proactive and efficient manner.

The business plan for the future is devised and approved by the Board keeping in mind the risk factors which can significantly impact the performance of the particular business. All major financial commitments are subject to scrutiny by the Board and investments are permitted only on being satisfied about its returns or utility to the Company. There are no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company.

Insurance

The Company has taken all the necessary steps to insure its properties and insurable interests, as deemed appropriate and also as required under the various legislative enactments.

Public Deposits

There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder at the end of FY24 or the previous financial years.

Your Company did not accept any deposit during the year under review.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

During the period under review, the Company has not made any loan, guarantee or investment in terms of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Extract of the Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Annual Return in Form MGT 7 as at the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 prepared in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act is made available on the website of your Company and link for the same is given in Annexure-1 of this report.

Further, he Annual Return in Form MGT 7 as at the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 will be hosted on website of the Company at http://www.stml.in under web link: http://www.stml.in/AnnualReturn.aspx after necessary certification and filing the same with the authority.

Agreement(s) binding the Company

As required under Regulation 30A of Listing Regulations, the Company has to report that it has not been informed by any shareholders, promoters, promoter group entities, related parties, directors, KMPs or employees of the Company, who are purported to be parties to any agreements specified in Clause 5A of Paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, of having entered into any agreement or have signed any agreement to enter into such agreement to which the Company is not a party as at the end of the financial year. The Company further reports that there is no such agreement of the nature mentioned above that subsists on the date of coming into effect of the SEBI (LODR) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2023.

Business Responsibility Report

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Key financial ratios

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes in key sector-specific financial ratios.

The Company has identified the following ratios as key financial ratios:

Sr. No. Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 1 Current Ratio (times) 98.71 128.38 2 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (times) 31.19 11.65 3 Return on Equity Ratio (%) 4.52 2.20 4 Net Profit Ratio (%) 14.98 12.16 5 Return on Capital employed (%) 6.64 2.12 6 Return on Investment (%) 15.47 6.64 7 Inventory Turnover (times) 8.60 0.00

Note:

1. Debt-Equity Ratio, Inventory Turnover Ratio, Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio, Trade Payable Turnover Ratio, Net Capital Turnover Ratio does not apply to the Company in absence of any Debt, Trade Receivable and Trade Payable.

General Disclosures

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect to the following items, as there were no transactions/events on these matters during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme or ESOPs.

3. Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under Section 67(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

4. Application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

5. One time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

6. Revision of financial statements and Directors Report of your Company

7. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements made in the Directors Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates and others may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations.

Actual results may differ from such expectations, whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make significant difference to the Companys Operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, any epidemic or pandemic, natural calamities over which the Company may not have any direct / indirect control.

Acknowledgement

Your directors place on records their appreciation of the valuable co-operation extended to the Company by its Bankers and various authorities of the State and Central Government agencies.

Your directors also acknowledge with gratitude the support of customers, agents, suppliers and all other stakeholders for their continued faith and support, during these challenging times.

Your Board also take this opportunity to place on record its appreciation of the contribution made by the employees of the Company at all levels and last but not least, of the continued confidence reposed by you in the Management.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors