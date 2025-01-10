TOTHE MEMBERS OF,

SURYAAMBASPINNINGMILLSLIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SURYAAMBA SPINNINGMILLS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us ,the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2023, and its profits including total comprehensive income (losses), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment were most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

The Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our Audit Revenue Recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is there for susceptible to misstatements. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can results in material misstatement of results for the years. Our audit procedures with regards to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-off and analytical review procedures. Capital Work-in-Progress/Property, Plants and Equipments The Company had embarked a project towards the enhancement in Property, Plants and Equipments in "PARSEONI". The value of such Property, Plants and Equipments capitalized during the period is 1,381.30 Lakhs. The project needs to be capitalized and depreciated once the assets are ready to use as intended by the Companys management. Inappropriate timing of capitalization of the project and/ or inappropriate classification of categories of item of Property, Plants and Equipments could results in material misstatement of Capital Work-in- Progress/Property, Plants and Equipments with a consequent impact on charge of depreciation and results for the period. Our audit procedures included testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of review of Capital Work-in-Progress, particularly in respect of timing of the capitalization and recording of additions to items of various categories of property, plants and equipments with source documentation, substantive testing of appropriateness of the cut-off date considered for project capitalization. We tested the source documentation to determine whether the expenditure is of capital nature and has been appropriately approved and segregated into appropriate categories. We reviewed operating expenses to determine appropriateness of accounting. Further, through sites visit, we physically verified the existence of Capital Work-in-Progress / Property, Plants and Equipments. Existence and Valuation of Inventories The Companys Inventories at the end of the period was 1,922.25Lakhs representing the14.16% of the Companys total assets (Refer "No.7" of the financial statements) The existence of inventories is a key audit matters due to involvement of high risk, basis the nature and size of the products where in value per unit is relatively insignificant but high volumes are involved which are distributed across different units of the Company. In response to this key matters, our audit included, among others, the following principle audit procedures: * Understood the managements control over physical inventory counts and valuation. * Evaluation of the design and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to physical inventory counts at the plants. In testing this controls, we observed the inventory cycle count process on a sample basis, inspected the results of the inventory cycle count and confirmed that the variances were approved and appropriately accounted for. * Evaluation of the design and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to purchases, sales and inventories including the automated controls. * We have performed the physically verification of inventories on sample basis for establishing the existence of inventory as at the end of the period. For a representative sample, verification that the finished goods inventories were correctly measured, using a recalculation of the measurement of those inventories based on the cost of acquiring them from suppliers and considering the costs of directly attributable to such goods. * Assessed the key estimates used by the management to determine the net realizable value and the consistency there of with the Companys policy on provision for non-moving inventory and performed a sensitivity analysis on the estimated selling price and compared with the cost per item. Carrying Value of Trade Receivables Our audit procedures included, among other the followings: As at March 31, 2023, trade receivables constitute approximately 16.88% of total assets of the Company (Refer "Note No.8" of the financial statements). The Company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its trade receivables. * Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to impairment of financial assets and assessed compliance with those policies in term of Ind AS - 109, "Financial Instruments". The Company applied expected credit loss (ECL) model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss on trade receivables. The Company uses a provision matrix to determine impairment loss allowances. The provision matrix is based on its historically observed default rates over the expected life of trade receivables and is adjusted for forward looking estimates. * Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over provision for expected credit loss. This is a key audit matters as significant judgement is involved to establish the provision matrix. * Evaluated managements assumption and judgement relating to various parameters which included the historical default rates and business environment in which the entity operates for estimating the amount of such provision. * Evaluated managements assessment of recoverability of the outstanding receivables and recoverability of the overdue / aged receivables through inquiry with the management, and analysis of the collection trends in respect of receivables. * Assessed and read the disclosures made by the Company in financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information including the Managements Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion there on. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance including the other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes inequity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principle generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as specified under Section133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentations of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Companys Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and paragraph 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31,2023 taken on the record by the Board of Directors, none of directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in term ofSection164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section197(16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remunerations paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the reporting period is in accordance with the provision of Section197of the Act. The remuneration paid to any directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Independent Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pendinglitigationsonits financial position in its financial statements -Refer "Note No.45" of the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed fund or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including the foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under(a)and(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in "NoteNo.42"to the financial statements;

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) During the reporting period and until the date of this report, the Company has not declared and paid any interim dividend in accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed the final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with thesection123of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Accounts) Rules,2014 is not applicable for the financial period ended on March 31,2023.

For MANISH N JAIN&CO. Chartered Accountants FRNNo.0138430W Place: Nagpur Dated: May 29,2023 ARPITAGRAWAL UDINNo.:23175398BGWEHX7931 Partner MembershipNo.175398

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report of Even Date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act,2013 (‘the Act) of SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LIMITED ("the Company");

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plants and Equipments and Intangible Assets;

a) i) The Company has maintained proper records in the electronic mode showing full particulars, including the quantitative details and situation of property, plants and equipments.

ii)The Company has maintainedtheproperrecordsshowingthefullparticularsofintangibleassets.

b) The Company has a regular program at reasonable interval for physical verification of property, plants and equipments so as to cover all the assets, the periodicity of physical verification, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that ,the title deeds in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company),disclosed in the financial statements and included under property, plants and equipments are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of the immovable properties taken on lease by the Company, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plants and equipments and intangible assets during the reporting period.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated during the reporting period or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (asamendedin2016) and Rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Companys inventories;

a) As explained to us, inventories except goods-in-transits and the stock lying with third parties were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, in respect of stock lying with the third parties at the end of the year, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure adopted by the management for the physical verification is appropriate looking to the size and the nature of the products dealt in by the Company. As explained to us, there was no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate of each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories. However, the other discrepancies if any, noticed on such physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) During the reporting period, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns and the statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties, during the year, in respect of which;

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the

Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the reporting period, and hence thereportingunderclause3(iii)(a)(A) and3(iii)(a)(B) of the said Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has neither made investment in nor granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) in respect of terms and conditions of investment and grants of loans are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), in respect of the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is not applicable.

d) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) in respect of overdue amounts remain outstanding for more than ninety days is not applicable.

e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(e), in respect of the details of loans which has fallen due, during the reporting period, or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties is not applicable.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the reporting period. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the said Order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section185 and Section186 of the Act, in respect to grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be the deposits of the Company, within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions and Rules made thereunder, during the reporting period, therefore, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under section148(1) of the Companies Act, in respect of the Companys products / services to which the said Rules are made applicable, and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues, we report that;

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duties of custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duties of custom, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the

Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the reporting period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest there onto any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by banks or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has taken term loan during the reporting period and there is also unutilized balance of term loans at the beginning of the reporting period, the same were utilized and applied for the purpose which the loans were obtained except the funds deployed temporarily elsewhere.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the reporting period for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.Hence, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination on the record of the Company, we report that, the Company has not raised any loans during the reporting period on the basis of pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the reporting under the clause3(ix)(f) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the reporting period and hence reporting under clause3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, the reporting underclause3(x)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examinations of records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards of Auditing, we report that, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the reporting period.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examinations of records of the Company, we report that, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filled in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the reporting period and upto the date of this report.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received any complaints from whistle-blower, hence the reportingunderclause3(xi)(c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Companies Act and hence reporting under clause3(xii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section177and Section188 of the Companies Act, wherever applicable and details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, under "Note No. 43 - the transactions with Related Parties" as required under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) - 24, "Related Party Disclosure" specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rule,2014.

14. a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the reporting period and till the date of this report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the reporting period, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable. Thus, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, therefore, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b)of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company is not a core investment company (CIC) also there is no CIC within the Group, as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions,2016and accordingly the reporting underclause3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the said Order are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence the reporting underclause3(xvii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

18. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor of the Company during the reporting period, hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of financial ratios disclosed in the notes to financial statements, Refer "Note No. 40", ageing and expected due dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not as assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of this audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, there are no unspent amounts under sub-section (5) of the Section 135 of the Companies Act,2013 pursuant to any projects other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, the reporting under clause3(xx)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, there is no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects required to be transferred to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

For MANISH N JAIN & CO. Chartered Accountants FRNNo.0138430W Place: Nagpur Dated: May 29,2023 ARPITAGRAWAL UDINNo.:23175398BGWEHX7931 Partner MembershipNo.175398

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on the Other Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements over the Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub - section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act,2013("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements of "SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LIMITED" ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023,based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

InherentLimitationsofInternalFinancialControlsovertheFinancialReporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.