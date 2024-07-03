Summary

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is one of the well-known producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 45s. Currently Company has one ISO certified manufacturing unit with a total capacity of 43,632 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The unit is located at Mouza-Nayakund in Maharashtra. Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 2007 and acquired a running Yarn Spinning Mills situated at Nayakund, Ramtek, Dist: Nagpur, Maharashtra from the Company through a Scheme of Arrangement by way of Demerger effective from 15th March 2008. Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 3, 2009.The Company is anchored by Mr Virender Kumar Agarwal and family members, who have been in the textile business for over a period of time prior to incepting Suryaamba. Started in 1993, the Company is a leading manufacturer of speciality synthetic spun yards. The core competitive strength of the Company is to produce 14400 mt. tones per annum of quality yarns. It is presently exporting to the markets in USA, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, Canada, Peru, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa. It has a product portfolio in Fancy, Synthetic Yarns in Grey, Dyed and Melange Single and Mult

