Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹161.55
Prev. Close₹158.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹167.15
Day's Low₹150.9
52 Week's High₹207.7
52 Week's Low₹137
Book Value₹207.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.93
P/E323.27
EPS0.49
Divi. Yield0.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.93
2.93
2.93
2.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.63
50.08
35.58
31.48
Net Worth
60.56
53.01
38.51
34.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
226.65
125.68
162.19
152.93
yoy growth (%)
80.33
-22.51
6.05
9.69
Raw materials
-131.95
-70.85
-92.88
-93.53
As % of sales
58.21
56.37
57.26
61.15
Employee costs
-23.94
-17.66
-22.43
-18.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.43
4.98
7.49
3.54
Depreciation
-4.89
-4.68
-4.55
-4.46
Tax paid
-3.98
-0.73
-2.29
-1.19
Working capital
2.41
5.78
-5.31
1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.33
-22.51
6.05
9.69
Op profit growth
103.35
-21.17
14.53
25.58
EBIT growth
147.28
-28.64
23.82
36.45
Net profit growth
239.98
-18.34
121.76
382.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Virender Kumar Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Seema Rani Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Mayank Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Goela
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sushil Kapadia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nilesh Panpaliya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kriti Ladha
Independent Director
Neeraja Kartik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is one of the well-known producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 45s. Currently Company has one ISO certified manufacturing unit with a total capacity of 43,632 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The unit is located at Mouza-Nayakund in Maharashtra. Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 2007 and acquired a running Yarn Spinning Mills situated at Nayakund, Ramtek, Dist: Nagpur, Maharashtra from the Company through a Scheme of Arrangement by way of Demerger effective from 15th March 2008. Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 3, 2009.The Company is anchored by Mr Virender Kumar Agarwal and family members, who have been in the textile business for over a period of time prior to incepting Suryaamba. Started in 1993, the Company is a leading manufacturer of speciality synthetic spun yards. The core competitive strength of the Company is to produce 14400 mt. tones per annum of quality yarns. It is presently exporting to the markets in USA, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, Canada, Peru, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa. It has a product portfolio in Fancy, Synthetic Yarns in Grey, Dyed and Melange Single and Mult
Read More
The Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹46.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is 323.27 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹137 and ₹207.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.01%, 3 Years at -5.92%, 1 Year at -7.31%, 6 Month at 3.90%, 3 Month at 2.42% and 1 Month at 0.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.