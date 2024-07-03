iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

160.05
(1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:05:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161.55
  • Day's High167.15
  • 52 Wk High207.7
  • Prev. Close158.4
  • Day's Low150.9
  • 52 Wk Low 137
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E323.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value207.36
  • EPS0.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.93
  • Div. Yield0.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

161.55

Prev. Close

158.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

167.15

Day's Low

150.9

52 Week's High

207.7

52 Week's Low

137

Book Value

207.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.93

P/E

323.27

EPS

0.49

Divi. Yield

0.63

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.93

2.93

2.93

2.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.63

50.08

35.58

31.48

Net Worth

60.56

53.01

38.51

34.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

226.65

125.68

162.19

152.93

yoy growth (%)

80.33

-22.51

6.05

9.69

Raw materials

-131.95

-70.85

-92.88

-93.53

As % of sales

58.21

56.37

57.26

61.15

Employee costs

-23.94

-17.66

-22.43

-18.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

18.43

4.98

7.49

3.54

Depreciation

-4.89

-4.68

-4.55

-4.46

Tax paid

-3.98

-0.73

-2.29

-1.19

Working capital

2.41

5.78

-5.31

1.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.33

-22.51

6.05

9.69

Op profit growth

103.35

-21.17

14.53

25.58

EBIT growth

147.28

-28.64

23.82

36.45

Net profit growth

239.98

-18.34

121.76

382.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Virender Kumar Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Seema Rani Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Mayank Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Goela

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sushil Kapadia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nilesh Panpaliya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kriti Ladha

Independent Director

Neeraja Kartik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is one of the well-known producers of Yarn. The Company is basically into manufacturing of Synthetic blended yarns of Polyester / Viscose, 100% Polyester and 100% Viscose with counts ranging from 20s to 45s. Currently Company has one ISO certified manufacturing unit with a total capacity of 43,632 spindles with a production capacity of 30 MTs per day. The unit is located at Mouza-Nayakund in Maharashtra. Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd was incorporated on May 5, 2007 and acquired a running Yarn Spinning Mills situated at Nayakund, Ramtek, Dist: Nagpur, Maharashtra from the Company through a Scheme of Arrangement by way of Demerger effective from 15th March 2008. Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 3, 2009.The Company is anchored by Mr Virender Kumar Agarwal and family members, who have been in the textile business for over a period of time prior to incepting Suryaamba. Started in 1993, the Company is a leading manufacturer of speciality synthetic spun yards. The core competitive strength of the Company is to produce 14400 mt. tones per annum of quality yarns. It is presently exporting to the markets in USA, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, Canada, Peru, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa. It has a product portfolio in Fancy, Synthetic Yarns in Grey, Dyed and Melange Single and Mult
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹46.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is 323.27 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹137 and ₹207.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd?

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.01%, 3 Years at -5.92%, 1 Year at -7.31%, 6 Month at 3.90%, 3 Month at 2.42% and 1 Month at 0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.22 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 25.75 %

