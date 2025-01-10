Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.93
2.93
2.93
2.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.63
50.08
35.58
31.48
Net Worth
60.56
53.01
38.51
34.41
Minority Interest
Debt
44.74
48.87
39.85
39.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.58
5.93
6.23
5.83
Total Liabilities
111.88
107.81
84.59
79.82
Fixed Assets
87.83
81.39
62.48
63.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.14
2.04
2.24
1.72
Networking Capital
21.82
24.24
17.02
13.09
Inventories
19.22
14.72
17.4
14.52
Inventory Days
23.7
50.53
32.67
Sundry Debtors
22.91
24.56
17.31
13.89
Debtor Days
39.55
50.27
31.25
Other Current Assets
5.69
8.77
2.81
3.6
Sundry Creditors
-8.8
-8.56
-9
-8.93
Creditor Days
13.78
26.13
20.09
Other Current Liabilities
-17.2
-15.25
-11.5
-9.99
Cash
0.08
0.13
2.85
1.11
Total Assets
111.87
107.8
84.59
79.83
