Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
18.43
4.98
7.49
3.54
Depreciation
-4.89
-4.68
-4.55
-4.46
Tax paid
-3.98
-0.73
-2.29
-1.19
Working capital
2.41
5.78
-5.31
1.84
Other operating items
Operating
11.96
5.34
-4.66
-0.27
Capital expenditure
23.68
2.2
-21.56
3.24
Free cash flow
35.64
7.54
-26.22
2.96
Equity raised
71.21
62.81
41.63
49.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
31.4
26.31
11.82
6.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.29
Net in cash
138.25
96.66
27.23
59.65
