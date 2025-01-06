iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

151.7
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Suryaamba Spinni FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

18.43

4.98

7.49

3.54

Depreciation

-4.89

-4.68

-4.55

-4.46

Tax paid

-3.98

-0.73

-2.29

-1.19

Working capital

2.41

5.78

-5.31

1.84

Other operating items

Operating

11.96

5.34

-4.66

-0.27

Capital expenditure

23.68

2.2

-21.56

3.24

Free cash flow

35.64

7.54

-26.22

2.96

Equity raised

71.21

62.81

41.63

49.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

31.4

26.31

11.82

6.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.29

Net in cash

138.25

96.66

27.23

59.65

